Reliance Power, Sulzon, Trident, IEX shares: How top 10 retail-heavy smallcap stocks fared in 2023

Reliance Power Sulzon Energy, Trident and Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (IEX) are top 10 smallcap stocks in the BSE Smallcap index, with the highest number of individual shareholders (holding nominal share capital up to Rs 2 lakh shares). Six of these 10 retail favourite stocks managed to beat the BSE Smallcap's 26 per cent return in 2023 so far, data compiled from corporate database AceEquity suggested.

A total of 29,65,411 or 29.65 lakh retail investors collectively owned 28.75 per cent stake in Reliance Power, as on June 30. The smallcap stock has risen 32 per cent to Rs 18.97 level on Thursday from Rs 14.40 level at the end of 2022. In the case of Sulzon Energy, 24.49 lakh small investors owned a total 24.53 per cent stake in the wind turbine maker at the end of first quarter. This stock has delivered a strong 140.24 per cent return in the first nine months of 2023.

Trident is third on the list with 19.03 lakh retail investors. These shareholders accounted for 18.41 per cent in the June quarter. The stock has delivered a decent 11 per cent return during the period but underperformed the benchmark by a wide margin.

IEX, another retail favourite stock, has fallen 6 per cent this calendar. A total of 16.04 lakh small investors owned 39.14 per cent stake in this company. Jaiprakash Power Ventures has risen 39 per cent year-to-date while GTL Infrastructure has fallen 6 per cent during the same period. A total of 14.34 lakh retail investors owned JP Power share while some 10 lakh small investors are invested in GTL Infra.

RVNL, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra), RattanIndia Power and The South Indian Bank are some of the stocks which have 7-9 lakh small investors. RVNL soared 133 per cent, RattanIndia Power jumped 73.92 per cent while The South Indian Bank delivered 36.64 per cent return in 2023 so far. Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) delivered a tepid 6 per cent return.

