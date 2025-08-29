Business Today
Reliance Retail eyeing 20% revenue CAGR in next three years, says Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Retail eyeing 20% revenue CAGR in next three years, says Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2025: Reliance Retail plans significant growth, targeting a 20% revenue CAGR over the next three years.

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Aug 29, 2025 4:24 PM IST
Reliance Retail eyeing 20% revenue CAGR in next three years, says Mukesh Ambani RIL AGM 2025: The company added 2,659 new stores, with a focus on expanding its omni-channel presence. Gross revenue rose by 8% to ₹3,30,943 crore in FY24.
SUMMARY
  • Reliance Retail aims over 20% CAGR in next three years
  • Added 2,659 stores to total 19,340 outlets across 7,000 towns
  • Online sales expected to exceed 20% of revenue soon

RIL AGM 2025: Reliance Retail is targeting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 20% in the next three years, said RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani. The announcement was made during the Reliance Industries Limited Annual General Meeting (AGM) today . Ambani described this as one of the most impactful growth journeys in modern India and emphasised the company’s readiness for its "next chapter of super growth."

Reliance Retail reported an 8% rise in gross revenue, reaching ₹3,30,943 crore ($38.7 billion), and an 8.6% increase in EBITDA to ₹25,094 crore ($2.9 billion) for the fiscal year 2024. The impressive financial performance underscores the company's robust strategy and execution capabilities, setting a solid foundation for future endeavors.

The company significantly expanded its footprint by adding 2,659 new stores, increasing the total to 19,340 outlets across 7,000 towns. Ambani highlighted key growth drivers, such as the scaling of quick commerce, omni-channel integration, and empowering over 42 lakh kiranas and small merchants via B2B platforms. Currently, about 70% of its revenues come from physical stores.

However, the online segment, which contributes a high single-digit percentage, is expected to exceed 20% within three years. This strategic shift towards digital channels is poised to enhance customer engagement and drive higher sales volumes.

Additionally, Reliance Consumer Products Limited, an arm of Reliance Retail, achieved a turnover of ₹11,500 crore ($1.4 billion) in its inaugural year, marking it as the fastest-growing FMCG company. The retail giant processed 1.4 billion transactions last year, serving a customer base of 349 million. Ambani's vision for an inclusive retail ecosystem positions the company for future growth amid its ambitious plans. The integration of technological advancements and customer-centric approaches will likely propel Reliance Retail into new heights, reinforcing its leadership in the retail sector.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Aug 29, 2025 4:21 PM IST
