RIL AGM: Reliance Jio IPO in first half of 2026; What Akash Ambani said on userbase

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries announced to launch the initial public offering (IPO) of its telecom and digital entity Reliance Jio by the first half of 2026. Ambani announced the public offering in the 48th annual general meeting (AGM) of the company on Friday, August 29.

"Just a week from now, Jio will enter its tenth year of service to the nation. Looking back, these years have been the most glorious in India’s digital history," said Ambani in his address. For the financial year 2024–25 (FY25), Jio reported a revenue of Rs 1,28,218 crore, reporting a 17 per cent growth on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

Today, it is my proud privilege to announce that Jio is making all arrangements to ﬁle for its IPO. We are aiming to list Jio by the ﬁrst-half of 2026, subject to all necessary approvals, said Ambani announcing the primary offering of his digital entity, citing it as an attractive opportunity for investors. This will demonstrate that Jio is capable of creating the same quantum of value, he said.

Jio has crossed 500 million or 50 crore customers, said Ambani, thanking its userbase for trust and support. Adding to this, Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm (RJIL) and Non-Executive Director of RIL, said that the 50 crore user base is more than the combined population of the United States, United Kingdom and France.

Besides this, Akash Ambani also announced another leap forward product offering- JioPC, citing it as a revolutionary product that transforms TV, or any other screen, into a full-feature, AI‑ready computer. He said that one can easily get started by connecting a keyboard into your Jio Set-Top Box.

"Instantly, you get a virtual computer powered from Jio’s cloud with no upfront investment. You simply pay for what you use. And because JioPC lives in the cloud, it is always up-to-date, secure and you can remotely upgrade your memory, storage, and computing power based on your growing needs," Akash Ambani added.

As the AGM progressed, shares of RIL plunged more than 3.3 per cent to Rs 1,356.50 from day's high at Rs 1,403 on Friday. Its total market capitalization stood close to Rs 18.4 lakh crore.