RIL, HDFC Bank, BHEL, Yes Bank, ICICI Pru AMC among stocks in focus next week; here's why

Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty concluded the second full week of 2026 on a flat note, settling marginally mixed amidst volatile global cues. Infosys late this week triggered a rally in IT stocks after raising its revenue guidance. Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank also posted their numbers late Friday and Saturday.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Here are a few stocks that are likely to be in focus next week:

Results next week: Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL), Hindustan Zinc, Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL), InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo), JSW Steel, Bharat Petroleum (BPCL), Adani Green Energy and others will post their quarterly results in the coming week, data compiled from BSE suggests.

Corporate actions: ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company, Bank of Maharashtra, NLC India, Angel One, and Havells India are among stocks which would turn ex-dates for corporate actions next week, BSE data showed.

Reliance Industries: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), after market hours on Friday, reported a net profit of Rs 18,645 crore for the third quarter, marginally higher than the Rs 18,540 crore recorded in the corresponding period last year.

Advertisement

HDFC Bank: India’s largest private sector lender reported a standalone net profit of Rs 18,653 crore for the October–December quarter ended December 31, 2025, registering an 11.5 per cent year-on-year growth.

Yes Bank: Private sector lender on Saturday reported a net profit of Rs 951.6 crore. The bottom line rose sharply by 55 per cent from Rs 612.3 crore in the year-ago period.

ICICI Bank: Along with the announcement of the third-quarter earnings, the company board has cleared the re-appointment of Sandeep Bakhshi as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO).

Wipro: IT major, post-market session on Friday, reported Q3 revenue of Rs 23,555 crore, reflecting a 5.5% year-on-year growth compared with Rs 22,318 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Advertisement

Tech Mahindra: Tech M, in a post-market announcement on January 16, reported a 14.1 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,122 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2025.

ACS Technologies: The company has announced the receipt of a domestic work order valued at Rs 6.32 crore from Akshara Enterprises India Pvt Ltd. The company disclosed that the contract involves the supply of desktop monitors and computer peripherals.

Diamond Power Infrastructure: The company has bagged a significant domestic order worth Rs 52.48 crore from Enrich Energy Private Limited for the supply of power cables.

Admach Systems: The company has secured new orders worth approximately Rs 18.11 crore from Jalaixmi Alloy Steels Pvt Ltd, propelling its total order book to roughly Rs 67.50 crore.

