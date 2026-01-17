Yes Bank Q3 results: Net profit jumps 55% to Rs 952 crore; NII up 11% YoY

Private sector lender Yes Bank has reported a strong set of numbers for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, posting a net profit of Rs 951.6 crore. This marks a significant jump of 55 per cent compared to the net profit of Rs 612.3 crore reported in the corresponding period last year.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The bank's Net Interest Income (NII) witnessed a steady rise, climbing 11 per cent to Rs 2,465.6 crore for the reporting quarter, up from Rs 2,223.5 crore in the year-ago period. This growth was supported by an expansion in Net Interest Margins (NIM), which improved to 2.6 per cent from 2.4 per cent a year ago.

The Gross Non-Performing Assets (NPA) stood at Rs 4,014.6 crore, while the Net NPA came in at Rs 671.2 crore for the December quarter. For comparison, in the same quarter last year, the Gross NPA was Rs 3,963.5 crore, and the Net NPA was higher at Rs 1,142.6 crore. The improvement is even more visible in ratios, with the Gross NPA ratio improving to 1.5 per cent and the Net NPA ratio dropping to just 0.3 per cent.

Advertisement

Commenting on the performance, Prashant Kumar, Managing Director & CEO, Yes Bank, said, "Q3FY26 marks a breakthrough quarter for the Bank powered by a confluence of factors such as acceleration in profitability, sharp improvement in asset quality, gathering momentum in business volumes (disbursements) and continued industry-leading performance in CASA".

He further added that the bank remains firmly on course to deliver on our strategic objectives and build a resilient, high-quality franchise.