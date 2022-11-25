RIL, Wipro, Nestle, Kotak Bank among top gainers & losers as market ends higher

Indian equity market ended at record highs on Friday, rising for the fourth straight session, led by buying in index majors Reliance Industries, Wipro and Maruti. Sensex climbed 20.96 points to end at 62,293.64, its fresh record closing high. During the day, it jumped 175.05 points or 0.28 per cent to 62,447.73 -- its lifetime peak.

Nifty rose 28.65 points or 0.15 per cent to end at 18,512.75, its all-time high.

Top Gainers

Reliance Industries emerged as the biggest gainer among the Sensex firms, rising 1.34 per cent, followed by Wipro (1.16%) , Tech Mahindra (1.01%) , Axis Bank (0.98%) , IndusInd Bank (0.86%), Maruti (0.79%) , Tata Steel (0.71%) and Mahindra & Mahindra (0.71%) were among the top Sensex gainers.

Top Losers

Nestle (1.30%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (0.95%), ICICI Bank (0.87% ), Titan (0.58%) , and HDFC Bank (0.54%) were the top Sensex losers.

Also Read: Hariom Pipe stock hits record high, closes 10% higher in a tepid market

Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities said, "The index has posted a muted close after a sideward trading session. On the daily chart, the Nifty has reached the rising trend line found by joining the preceding peaks. The momentum indicator has reached the falling trendline on the daily timeframe. Based on the price chart and momentum indicator setup we can infer that the index is on the verge of strong directional movement over the short term. On the lower end, a fall below 18,450 may trigger a correction towards 18,100-18,000; whereas, on the higher end, a rise above 18,605 may induce a decent rally in the market."

Market breadth was positive with 2119 shares closing higher against 1386 stocks falling on BSE. 127 shares were unchanged. Auto and IT shares were the top gainers with their BSE indices rising 258 points and 125 points, respectively.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned net buyers as they bought shares worth Rs 1,231.98 crore on Thursday, as per exchange data.

Global markets

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong ended lower, while Shanghai settled in the green. Equity exchanges in Europe were trading mostly lower in the afternoon trade. Wall Street was closed for a holiday on Thursday. International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 1.21 per cent higher at $86.37 per barrel.

Also Read: Keystone Realtors stock zooms 7% after Plutus Wealth buys 17.1 lakh shares