RInfra shares gain after subsidiary settles Rs 273 crore dues with YES Bank

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd announced on Monday that its wholly-owned subsidiary, JR Toll Road Pvt Ltd (JRTR), has successfully settled its entire outstanding debt of Rs 273 crore, including interest, with Yes Bank Ltd. The development follows previous disclosures made on November 26, 2024, and April 1, 2025.

The company, in a regulatory filing, said JRTR and YES Bank have entered into an addendum to the earlier settlement agreement. As part of the settlement, the full debt obligation owed by JRTR to YES Bank has been cleared. RInfra had acted as the corporate guarantor for the said loan and has now also been fully discharged from any liability associated with the guarantee.

"The above agreement has resulted in full settlement/discharge of the company’s obligation as a guarantor for the said loan on behalf of JRTR," the company stated.

The resolution marks a positive step in RInfra's ongoing efforts to streamline its financials and reduce debt. The company also clarified that YES Bank does not hold any shares in RInfra and is neither a related party nor part of the promoter group.

This debt settlement comes at a time when the company is focusing on strengthening its balance sheet and improving its overall financial health.

On the stock-specific front, shares of RInfra were last seen trading 0.99 per cent higher at Rs 376.95, following the announcement of the debt settlement.

RInfra is engaged in providing EPC services and power distribution in Delhi, along with infrastructure projects such as metro systems, toll roads and airports. It has also completed the Mumbai Metro Line One project. As of March 2025, promoters held a 16.50 per cent stake in the company.