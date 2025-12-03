Route Mobile shares jump 14% after steep YTD fall; should investors exit on rallies?

Shares of Route Mobile Ltd climbed 12.41 per cent in Wednesday's session to hit a high of Rs 751.30. At last check, the stock was trading 6.73 per cent higher at Rs 713.35. Despite today's rebound, the counter has cracked 49.11 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Analysts pointed out that the counter has staged a pullback from oversold levels, with support seen around Rs 680–715 and immediate resistance at Rs 765–820. One of them suggested that unless the stock decisively reclaims and sustains above Rs 900, any upmove may continue to face selling pressure.

Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, said, "Route has surged on strong volumes from oversold levels, signalling emerging buying interest. The stock has also displayed a positive divergence, hinting at a possible counter-trend move. The Rs 700–680 band acts as an intermediate support zone, while resistance is placed at Rs 800–820 in the near term."

Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Mastertrust, noted that the stock looks strong on charts and could reach Rs 765 soon. He suggested maintaining a stop loss at Rs 715 to navigate near-term fluctuations.

Advertisement

Drumil Vithlani, Technical Analyst at Bonanza, commented, "Route Mobile continues to remain in a structural downtrend on weekly charts, with the price trading below the 20-EMA and 50-EMA, indicating ongoing supply pressure. However, the recent rebound from the Rs 690–700 support region marks an early sign of short-term exhaustion. A meaningful trend reversal would require the stock to reclaim and hold above Rs 900. Until then, any rally is likely to attract selling. Risks stay elevated, and the broader outlook remains cautious unless the stock stabilises above key moving averages."

On the business front, the company posted a loss of Rs 18.83 crore in the September 2025 quarter (Q2 FY26), versus a profit of Rs 107.03 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations in Q2 FY26 stood at Rs 1,119.42 crore, slightly higher than Rs 1,113.41 crore in Q2 FY25.

Advertisement

EBITDA excluding exceptional items came in at Rs 135.95 crore for Q2 FY26, with an EBITDA margin of 12.14 per cent.

The company is a key cloud communication platform services provider catering to enterprises, OTT platforms and mobile network operators.