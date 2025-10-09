Rs 1 lakh to Rs 4 crore! This midcap fund completes 30 years, made many crorepatis

Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited (NAM India), the asset manager of Nippon India Mutual Fund (NIMF), on Thursday said it has achieved a milestone for its flagship equity scheme — the Nippon India Growth Mid Cap Fund. Launched on October 8, 1995, the fund has completed 30 years, delivering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.33 per cent since inception. The scheme's net asset value jumped 80 times during the period.

Advertisement

A lump-sum investment of Rs 1 lakh in the fund at launch would have grown to nearly Rs 4 crore today. In the case of systematic investments, a monthly SIP of Rs 1,000 since inception would have grown into Rs 2.25 crore, while a 10-year SIP of Rs 10,000 per month would have matured to Rs 36.9 lakh, delivering a CAGR of 21.39 per cent.

With an AUM of approximately Rs 38,400 crore, the Nippon India Growth Mid Cap Fund is among the largest and oldest mid-cap equity funds in India. The fund follows a growth-oriented investment philosophy, focusing on mid-sized companies with strong fundamentals and above-average earnings potential. This approach provides investors with both diversification and long-term capital appreciation opportunities, a press release suggested.

Advertisement

Over the years, the fund has consistently outperformed its benchmark, the Nifty Midcap 150 Total Return Index (TRI), across one-, three-, five-, and seven-year periods. It has also been ranked in the top 30th percentile of the mid-cap category in the CRISIL Mutual Fund Rankings for three consecutive quarters.

The fund maintained a well-diversified portfolio across sectors, with the financial sector accounting for 25 per cent of the corpus. This is complemented by consumer discretionary and industrial sectors at 17 per cent each, alongside exposure to healthcare, technology, energy, and materials. Its Growth at a Reasonable Price (GARP) approach identifies emerging market leaders available at attractive valuations, aiming to generate long-term alpha for investors.

The fund’s NAV has grown 180 times, from Rs 10 at launch to Rs 2,001.69 as of September 2025, highlighting the power of compounding and the benefits of sustained, long-term investing.

Advertisement

As the oldest equity fund in Nippon India Mutual Fund’s portfolio, the Nippon India Growth Mid Cap Fund focuses on early-stage, growth-oriented mid-sized companies.