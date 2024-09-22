RVNL, Bharat Dynamics and Cochin Shipyard among stocks turning ex-dividend next week

Investors on Dalal Street will keep a close eye on companies such as Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd, Bharat Dynamics Ltd, Cochin Shipyard Ltd, Sunteck Realty, Bajaj Holdings and Investment Ltd and Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers this coming week.

These are among 90-odd companies, whose shares will turn ex-date for dividends over the next five days. Most of these stocks will also have record dates for dividends i.e. the date which will be used for determining shareholders eligible for the dividend payments.

Stocks that will trade ex-dividend on Monday (September 23) are Akar Auto Industries Ltd (Re 0.60 per share dividend), Bharat Dynamics Ltd (Re 0.85), Cochin Shipyard ( Rs 2.25), Praveg Ltd (Rs 1.0), Rail Vikas Nigam (Rs 2.11), Prestige Estates (Rs 1.80), HPL Electric & Power (Rs 1.0), Rashtriya Chemicals (Rs 1.24), Shakti Pumps (Rs 4.0), Sunteck Realty (Rs - 1.50), Aartech Solonics (Re 0.25), Gujarat Apollo Industries (Rs 2.0), HFCL Ltd (Re 0.20), Jindal Poly Films (Rs 5.50), SMS Lifesciences India (Rs 1.50).

Stocks that would trade ex-dividend on Tuesday (September 24) would include Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd (Re 0.01).

Stocks that will trade ex-dividend on Wednesday (September 25) are Adtech Systems Ltd (Rs 1.0), Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd (Rs 65), Maharashtra Scooters Ltd (Rs 110).

Stocks that would turn ex-dividend on Friday (September 27) are United Van Der Horst Ltd (Re - 0.50), West Leisure Resorts Ltd (Re 0.10).

NDR Auto Components Ltd announced a bonus issue of its shares in the 1:1 ratio, with shares set to trade ex-bonus on September 25.

Starlineps Enterprises Ltd declared a bonus issue of shares in the 1:5 ratio, and its shares will trade ex-bonus on September 25.