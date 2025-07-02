Sambhv Steel Tubes shares list at 34% premium; debut at 110.10 on BSE

Sambhv Steel Tubes, a Raipur-based maker of electric resistance welded (ERW) steel pipes and structural tubes, marked its stock market debut on Wednesday, July 2. The stock was listed at Rs 110.10 on BSE, a premium of 34.27 per cent over its issue price of Rs 82 apiece. Similarly, the stock kicked-off its maiden trading session with a premium of 34.15 per cent over the given issue price at Rs110 on NSE.

Advertisement

Listing of Sambhv Steel Tubes has been better than expectations. Before listing, Sambhv Steel Tubes' shares had a grey market premium of Rs 14-15, indicating potential listing gains between 17-18%. However, the premium remained stable post-IPO closure, reflecting strong market anticipation.

The IPO was priced at Rs 77-82 per share with a lot size of 182 shares, raising Rs 540 crore. This included a fresh issue worth Rs 440 crore and an offer-for-sale of 1,21,95,121 equity shares valued at Rs 100 crore. Brokerages like Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors and Nuvama Wealth Management were key managers.

The IPO saw a robust response, with an overall subscription of 28.46 times. The allocation for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) were subscribed 62.32 times, while non-institutional investors (NIIs) subscribed 31.82 times. Retail investors and employees showed interest, subscribing 7.99 times and 5.34 times, respectively.

Advertisement

Founded in 2017, the firm operates its manufacturing unit in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. With a distribution network across 15 states and one union territory,

The IPO's success, particularly with QIBs subscribing 62.32 times and NIIs 31.82 times, demonstrates confidence in the company's potential. This robust interest signals a positive market reception, setting a favourable outlook for Sambhv Steel Tubes.