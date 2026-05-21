Multibagger stock: Shares of Sansera Engineering, a manufacturer of precision engineered components for automotive and non-automotive sectors, climbed 16 per cent in Thursday's trade after the company said its March quarter profit more-than-doubled to Rs 123.10 crore from Rs 59.20 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. This was achieved on 28 per cent surge in revenues to Rs 998.70 crore from Rs 781.70 crore in the same quarter last year. Sansera Engineering said its Ebitda margin expanded to 19.3 per cent in Q4 from 16.3 per cent in the year-ago quarter.

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Sansera Engineering shares rose 15.68 per cent to hit a high of Rs 2,875 on BSE, taking its year-to-date returns to 58 per cent and one-year return to 128 per cent. The company anounced its quarterly results ahead of the trading hours today.

Sansera Engineering, which offers connecting rod, rocker arm, crankshaft, gear shifter fork, stem comp, and aluminum forged parts, which are critical for engine, transmission, suspension, braking, chassis and other systems for the two-wheeler, passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle verticals, said its the India Business delivered a growth of 18.5 per cent YoY. The international business recorded a much faster growth of 47.4 per cent YoY, Sansera Engineering said.

Source: Company, NSE, BSE

Sansera Engineering said its unexecuted order backlog for ADS business stood at Rs 4,463.80 crore. Favourable demand trends, coupled with global supply chain realignment and a strengthening domestic manufacturing ecosystem, has continued to expand the opportunity landscape, it said.

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Sansera Engineering sees significant capex coming through from the domestic auto OEMs. "The Nichidai JV deepens our technology portfolio in ways that will open new product and market opportunities over the coming years. The structural tailwinds underpinning our business are intact and compelling. With our well-capitalised balance sheet and strong orderbook in place we are excited about what lies ahead for Sansera," the company said.

What CEO says

BR Preetham, Executive Director & CEO at Sansera Engineering said his company delivered record revenues and margins and made significant strategic progress across every dimension of its business, despite navigating a macro environment marked by global tariff disruptions, geopolitical volatilityand export headwinds in select segments.

"Our Q4 performance was our strongest ever, with revenues reaching Rs 998.70 crore (28 per cent YoY growth), Ebitda and PAT margins improving to 19.3 per cent and 12.3 oer cebt, respectively. Our quarterly PAT crossed Rs 100 crore mark and reached Rs 123.10 crore. We closed the full year with record annual topline, improved Ebitda margin from 17.1 per cent to 18.1 per cent (YoY basis) and PAT margin from 7.2 per cent to 9.3 per cent (YoY basis)," Preetham said.

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"On the ADS front, FY26 was the year our diversification strategy truly came into play with revenues growing in line with our guidance. While the annual ADS sales stood at Rs 315.50 crore, the quarterly sales of Rs 109.70 crore is a reflection our trajectory ahead," it said.



