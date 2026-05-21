3-day Delhi-NCR transport strike begins today: What commuters need to know

Transport services across parts of Delhi-NCR have been hit as a three-day strike by truckers, taxi operators and commercial vehicle unions began today against the Delhi Government’s hike in environment compensation cess and proposed BS-IV vehicle restrictions.

Over 68 transport associations join protest

The All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), the apex body representing truckers, private buses, taxi and maxi cab operators, held a meeting in Delhi on Tuesday where several issues related to the cess hike and vehicle restrictions were discussed.

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“More than 68 transport associations and unions across Delhi NCR have come together under the banner of AIMTC and have decided to suspend their transport operations for three days from May 21 to May 23 in Delhi-NCR against the unjust and unfair policies imposed by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), courts and the Delhi government on the transport sector,” the organisation said in a statement.

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What are the demands?

The union has demanded the withdrawal of the increased cess imposed on all Delhi-bound goods vehicles. It has also sought an immediate rollback of the proposed ban on entry of non-Delhi registered BS-IV commercial goods vehicles from November 1, 2026.

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Transporters have further demanded that the cess should apply only to vehicles passing through Delhi and not to all vehicles entering the capital.

“The CAQM and the Delhi Government have indiscriminately imposed the cess hike on all Delhi-bound goods vehicles, rather than deterring transit vehicles using Delhi as a corridor in line with the original intent of the Supreme Court order and to divert them to the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways,” the statement added.

The union further said that the measures have caused “serious socioeconomic consequences” and have severely affected the transport sector and the livelihoods of operators.

Opposition to BS-IV vehicle ban

In April, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced a ban on the entry of all interstate BS-IV commercial goods vehicles into the capital from November 1 as part of Delhi’s pollution control measures. However, CNG-powered, electric and BS-VI compliant vehicles were exempted from the restriction.

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Opposing the move, the transporters’ union demanded an immediate withdrawal of the decision.

“This decision lacks scientific basis and legal rationale as it ignores the legally permitted operational lifespan of such vehicles,” the union leaders said.

The union has also demanded exemption from the cess for vehicles carrying essential commodities and empty vehicles entering Delhi for loading purposes, which were earlier exempted in public interest.

Fuel prices also add to anger

Last month, the Delhi Government notified an increase in cess on commercial vehicles entering the national capital as part of efforts to reduce vehicular pollution.

Separately, the ‘Chaalak Shakti Union’, representing commercial vehicle drivers, had also announced a three-day strike in Delhi-NCR over rising prices of CNG, petrol and diesel.

(With inputs from PTI)