BSE, Cipla, Dr Reddy's: Stocks to trade— Check target prices, stop loss & more

Indian equity benchmark indices managed to post mild gains on Wednesday led by buying in select largecap stocks despite fuel price hike. However, persistent FIIs outflows and weakness in the rupee weighed on the sentiments. The BSE Sensex gained 117.54 points, or 0.16 per cent, to close at 75,318.39, while NSE's Nifty50 advanced 41 points, or 0.17 er cent, to end at 23,659 for the day.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Select buzzing including BSE, Cipla Ltd and Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Laxmikant Shukla, Technical Research Analyst at YES Securities has to say on them ahead of Thursday's trading session:



Dr Reddys Laboratories | Buy |Target Price: Rs 1,440 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,300

Dr Reddys appears poised for a bullish breakout after a few days of consolidation phase with recent price action showing renewed upward momentum. The stock is trading comfortably above all key moving averages while the daily RSI has given positive crossover signals strengthening bullish momentum. This technical setup suggests a potential upside towards Rs 1,440, making current levels attractive for fresh long positions. We recommend buying Dr Reddys above Rs 1,345 with a stop loss at Rs 1,300, offering investors a favorable risk-reward proposition as the stock looks set to resume its upward trajectory.



Advertisement

BSE | Buy | Target Price: Rs 4,500 | Stop Loss: Rs 3,850

BSE Ltd is displaying a robust technical setup, characterized by a consistent higher high–higher low formation, indicating sustained bullish momentum. It has recently surpassed its previous week’s swing high and closed with a strong bullish candle, signaling continued upward strength. The overall structure points toward further upside potential, with the next target around Rs 4,500. Traders may consider buying on dips toward the Rs 4,000–4,050 range, with a stop loss placed below Rs 3,850, maintaining a favorable risk-reward profile while the uptrend remains intact.



Cipla | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,590 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,380

Cipla has witnessed a resilient rebound from its recent low of 1165 and is currently encountering resistance near the 200 SMA in the Rs 1,440–1,450 zone. Despite this hurdle, the MACD is turning bullish and the RSI still has ample upside room, indicating that buying momentum remains intact. A decisive daily close above the Rs 1,440–1,450 resistance band would confirm a breakout, potentially paving the way for an upward move toward the Rs 1,590 level. On the other hand, failure to surpass this zone could lead to a healthy corrective pullback toward the Rs 1,380 and Rs 1,340 support levels, allowing the stock to stabilize before its next upward move.