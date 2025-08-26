Sebi panel calls for fast-tracking open offer process

A panel under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed a significant change to expedite the open offer process, reducing the timeline from the current 62 working days to 42. The recommendation is aimed at ensuring a quicker payout to investors, potentially enhancing the speed and efficiency of market transactions, according to a Moneycontrol report. The panel's proposal is part of a broader strategy to modernise and streamline financial operations in the country, reflecting Sebi's commitment to adapting to the evolving needs of the market.

The current timeline for completing an open offer stands at 62 working days, a duration the Sebi panel finds could be improved. By proposing a reduction to 42 working days, the panel's recommendations could lead to faster completion of transactions, benefiting both investors and the market at large, as per the report, which cited sources. This move aligns with Sebi's ongoing efforts to streamline regulatory processes and enhance market efficiency. The reduction in the timeline is expected to not only speed up transactions but also reduce the uncertainty and risks associated with prolonged processes.

The recommendation comes amid broader discussions on market reforms and regulatory improvements. By expediting the open offer process, the market regulator aims to bolster investor confidence and ensure a more dynamic market environment. The proposed changes are part of Sebi's continuous efforts to optimise market operations and adapt to evolving financial landscapes. These efforts are crucial as they aim to maintain the competitiveness of the Indian financial markets on a global scale, ensuring they remain attractive to both domestic and international investors.