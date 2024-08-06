Sensex climbs 1,100 points, Nifty tops 24,350; investors add Rs 7 lakh crore; here's why

Domestic stock indices recovered smartly on Tuesday morning after a two-day rout, in line with gains seen in other Asian markets, as investors judged the recent fall was unwarranted. The BSE Sensex climbed nearly 1,100 points while Nifty reclaimed 24,350 level, with investor wealth as suggested by the BSE market capitalisation (m-cap) climbing over 7 lakh crore. Tata Motors Ltd, Larsen & Toubro, JSW Steel and Infosys Ltd led the Sensex gainers. Fear gauge India VIX, plummeted 14.85 per cent to 17.34.

The BSE Sensex climbed 1,092.68 points to hit a high of 79,852.08. It was later trading at 79,606.54, up 847.14 points or 1.08 per cent. Nifty hit a high of 24,382.60. It was later trading at 24,294.60, up 237.20 points or 0.99 per cent. The BSE m-cap added Rs 7.27 lakh crore to Rs 4,49,11,923 crore from 4,41,84,150 crore a day ago.

A total of 2,654 stocks advanced on BSE, 618 fell while 88 remained unchanged. A total of 127 scrip hit their upper circuit limits while a total of 113 stocks hit their 52-week high levels.

Earlier today Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed over 11 per cent intraday. It was later trading at 34,090.20, up 2,631.78 points or 8.37 per cent. South Korea's Kospi surged 81.30 points or 3.33 per cent to 2,522.85. As the day progressed, the mainland China's Shanghai Composite added 0.56 per cent to 2,876.81 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng advanced 0.88 per cent to 16,845.10.

"It appears that the US recession fears are a bit premature and overdone. Investors need not panic. Quality largecaps can be slowly be accumulated." said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

Shares of Tata Motors jumped 3.22 per cent to Rs 1049.35. L&T added 2.54 per cent to Rs 3,617.55. Tech Mahindra, JSW Steel and HCL Technologies gained over 2 per cent each. TCS, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel, Adani Ports, Maruti Suzuki India and SBI added up to 1.6 per cent. Reliance Industries and Bajaj Finserv also gained over 1 per cent each.

While fears of the looming US recession took toll on investor sentiment recently, the unwinding of Yen carry trades, fears that Iran could attack Israel anytime, uninspiring quarterly results in India and rich valuations added to the turmoil. US stocks settled up to 3 per cent lower overnight.

"It is hard to say if the recent sharp correction in the market will finally result in non-institutional investors becoming more cautious. They have ignored the most recent negative developments (election results, higher capital gains tax)," said Kotak Institutional Equities.

Kotak said the growing number of non-institutional investors and their price-insensitive investment approach have been the

primary drivers of the Indian market.