Sensex closes at record high, Nifty crosses 16,250; banking shares lead gains

Benchmark indices closed at record highs for the second consecutive session as banking stocks rose buoyed by a rally in SBI's Q1 earnings.

Sensex ended 546 points higher at 54,369 and Nifty climbed 128 points to 16,258. Top Sensex gainers were HDFC, Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank and SBI rising up to 4.77%.

Titan, Nestle India and Ultratech Cements were among the top Sensex losers, falling up to 2.14%.

Among 30 Sensex stocks, 14 ended in green.

During the day, Sensex logged all-time high of 54,465 and Nifty touched 16,290, a fresh record high.

However, BSE midcap and small cap indices saw profitbooking with the indices ending 244 points and 286 points lower at 23,129 and 26,847, respectively.

Banking stocks were the top sectoral gainers with their BSE index zooming 1,040 points to end at 41,014 against previous close of 39,973.

Bank Nifty ended 820 points higher at 36,028. Market cap of BSE-listed firms stood at Rs 239.52 lakh crore.

Market breadth was negative with 1,137 shares rising against 2,119 falling on BSE. 116 shares were unchanged.