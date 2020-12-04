Sensex crosses 45K for first time, Nifty scales 13,200 post RBI monetary policy outcome

Sensex crossed 45,000 mark for the first time today after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept interest rates unchanged considering the stubbornly high inflation. Sensex rose 401 points to 45,033 against previous close of 44,632. Nifty too gained 117 points to 13,250, a fresh all-time high, against previous close of 13,133.

The surge in benchmark indices was backed by financial stocks with Bank Nifty rising 532 points to 29,980 against previous close of 29,448.

BSE bankex too gained 587 points to 34,227 against previous close of 33,640.

Including today's session, Sensex and Nifty have hit record highs for 11 of the last 18 sessions, boosted by progress in developing a working coronavirus vaccine.

The benchmark indices added more than 11% in November on record inflows from foreign institutional investors.

RBI keeps repo rate unchanged; maintains 'accommodative' stance

In November, FIIs infused highest ever funds of Rs 65,317 crore into Indian equities buoyed by Q2 earnings, US presidential election and developments on the coronavirus vaccine front. They have carried over optimism in December too, pouring Rs 7,236 crore in Indian market.

On Nifty, Hindalco, Ultratech Cement, Bharti Airtel, Adani Ports and ICICI Bank were the top gainers rising up to 4.61%. Top losers on Nifty were Reliance Industries, Dr Reddy's Labs, HDFC Life, BPCL, and Coal India falling up to 1% in early trade.

Meanwhile, Sensex and Nifty have gained 8.92% and 8.61% respectively, since the beginning of this year. In a month, Sensex and Nifty have risen 10.65% and 10.97% , respectively.

The Indian rupee opened 12 paise higher at 73.81 per dollar versus Thursday's close of 73.93.

Later, it strengthened to 73.72 against the dollar.

Share Market News Live: Sensex hits 45,000 for the first time, Nifty at 13,235; L&T, SBI, Airtel top gainers