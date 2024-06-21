scorecardresearch
Business Today
MARKETS

NEWS

Sensex, FTSE rejig today: IREDA, Wipro, Tata Power, ITC, Adani Enterprises, Vedanta shares in focus

Bharti Airtel ($47 million), Infosys ($18 million), Kotak Mahindra Bank ($18 million) and ICICI  Bank ($7 million) could see some inflows due to increased Sensex weights. Bharti Airtel ($47 million), Infosys ($18 million), Kotak Mahindra Bank ($18 million) and ICICI  Bank ($7 million) could see some inflows due to increased Sensex weights.

The adjustments to Sensex and FTSE constituents, following the recent rejigs, are scheduled today and a host of stocks such as IREDA, Wipro Ltd, Tata Power Company Ltd, ITC, Adani Enterprises Ltd and Vedanta Ltd are likely to see passive inflows or outflows going ahead. In the case of Sensex, Adani Ports would be replacing Wipro in the 30-pack index. The FTSE rejig is likely to result in a net passive FII inflow of $250 million in India, Nuvama Institutional Equities said.

As per estimates, Adani Ports is likely to see $259 million in passive inflows on Sensex inclusion while Wipro may see outflows of $170 million.

Bharti Airtel ($47 million), Infosys ($18 million), Kotak Mahindra Bank ($18 million) and ICICI Bank ($7 million) could see some inflows due to increased Sensex weights. M&M ($52 million), Reliance Industries Ltd ($43 million), Bajaj Finserv ($24 million), HDFC Bank ($21 million), Maruti Suzuki India ($18 million), ITC ($10 million) and L&T ($10 million) could see some outflows on reduced index weights.

In the case of FTSE, ICICI Bank could see $170 million inflows, followed by Bharti Airtel ($98 milion), Kotak Mahindra Bank ($75 million), Vodafone Idea ($44 million) and IREDA ($26 million). Vedanta, Oil India, Honasa Consumer and Titagarh Rail Systems are seen attracting $5-11 inflows.

Reliance Industries could see $49 million outflows, followed by Adani Enterprises ($30 million), Grasim Industries ($21 million) and Tata Power ($20 million).

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jun 21, 2024, 7:57 AM IST
×

