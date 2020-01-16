Sensex hits 42,000 for first time, Nifty logs record high of 12,389: 10 things to know

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty hit their all-time highs today amid higher global markets after US and China inked a deal that will roll back some tariffs imposed during their trade war. Sensex hit 42,000 for the first time ever and the index made a fesh all time high in early trade. Sensex hit a record peak of 42,059 and Nifty logged a fresh record of 12,389. Here's a look at ten things to know about the rally in Sensex and Nifty today:

Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty give up gains after hitting record highs; Bharti Airtel, Vodafone trade higher

Sun Pharma, Nestle India, HUL, Kotak Bank, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Auto and Bharti Airtel were the top Sensex gainers. Top Sensex losers were NTPC, Tata Steel and Hero MotoCorp.

Mid cap and small cap indices were trading 73 points and 70 points higher in early trade.

"Resistance for Nifty would continue to be there in the range of 12370-12430. Support is placed at 12300 levels," HDFC Securities said in a note.

Market breadth was positive with 1,218 stocks trading higher compared to 815 falling on the BSE.

IT and banking stocks led the gains on BSE with their indices rising 215 points and 128 points, respectively.

169 stocks hit their upper circuits against 129 touching their lower circuits on BSE.

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 279.53 crore on Wednesday, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 648.34 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

The rupee appreciated by 7 paise to 70.75 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday as sign of easing tensions between the US and China strengthened investor sentiments.

On Wednesday, Sensex closed 79 points lower at 41,872 and Nifty ended 19 points lower at 12,343.IndusInd Bank, Wipro, Infosys, Tata Steel and Vedanta were among the major losers. Infratel, Britannia, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra, Hero MotoCorp were among the top gainers.

In global markets, share prices were mixed Thursday with moderate trading in Asia. Japan's Nikkei 225 was flat Thursday at 23,925.70, while the Kospi in South Korea added 0.2% to 2,236.01. Shares fell in China, with the Shanghai Composite index giving up 0.3% to 3,081.38. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng edged 0.1% lower, to 28,752.32. The US-China trade agreement helped the Dow Jones Industrial Average close above 29,000 for the first time and the S&P 500 index hit its second record high in three days on Wednesday.

Edited by Aseem Thapliyal