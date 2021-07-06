Sensex hits all time high; banking, capital goods stocks lead gains

Sensex logged fresh all-time high in afternoon trade today led by gains in banking and capital goods stocks. The 30-stock index rose 249 points to a record high of 53,129. Nifty touched intra day high of 15,914, a point short of the all-time high of 15,915.

On Sensex, top gainers were Ultratech Cements, HDFC Bank and Bajaj Finance rising up to 3.26% in afternoon session. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 13 were trading in green

BSE bankex index rose 506 points to 40,404. BSE capital goods index gained 98 points to 22,965.

On the other hand, IT and auto stocks pared gains for benchmark indices. BSE auto and IT indices were trading 280 points and 270 points lower in afternoon session.

Small cap shares also led to the rally with BSE small cap index logging a record high of 25,958.

BSE midcap index too rose 227 points to hit intra day high of 22,812.

Market breadth was positive with 1,657 shares rising against 1,563 stocks falling on BSE. 139 stocks were unchanged.

Number of shares hitting 52-week highs stood at 542 against 23 falling to 52 week lows on BSE.

Global markets

Global shares were trading lower on Tuesday. France's CAC 40 dropped 0.5% in early trading to 6,534.23, while Germany's DAX lost 0.6% to 15,561.04. Britain's FTSE 100 edged down 0.2% to 7,153.81. The future for the Dow industrials inching less than 0.1% lower to 34,663.00. The S&P 500 future lost 0.1% to 4,339.88.

In Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 edged up 0.2% to 28,643.21. South Korea's Kospi added 0.4% to 3,305.21. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.7% to 7,261.80. Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 0.3% to 28,072.86, while the Shanghai Composite slipped 0.1% to 3,530.26.