Sensex, Nifty close higher on India-EU trade deal; midcaps, smallcaps sink 

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed higher on Tuesday boosted by the India-EU trade deal. Investor wealth stood at Rs 454.72 lakh crore today. Sensex rose 320 points to 81,857 and Nifty gained 127 points to 25,175. Despite today's rally, Sensex has lost 3.91% and Nifty has fallen 3.71% in 2026.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Of 30 Sensex stocks, 17 ended in the green. Adani Ports, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, NTPC and SBI shares were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 4.47%.

As many as 80 stocks hit their 52-week highs today. On the other hand, 663 shares fell to their 52-week lows on BSE.

BSE small cap index slipped 1050 pts to 46,825 and midcap index crashed 699 pts to close at 44,246.

Market breadth was negative as out of 4,473 stocks traded, 1960 stocks ended in the green and 2332 shares ended in the red. Around 181 stocks remained unchanged.

FULL COVERAGE: Union Budget 2026

Among sectoral indices, BSE auto and BSE consumer durables shares were the top losers with the indices falling 576 pts and 669 pts, respectively. However, BSE bankex rose 840 pts to 66,704 and BSE metal index zoomed 1178 pts to 39,055.

Advertisement

Analysts appear cautious ahead of Budget on February 1 this week.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments said, "The domestic market exhibited a volatile trading day and ended the session positively on the monthly expiry day, influenced by mixed cues and renewed tariff concerns offset by optimism surrounding the conclusion of the India–EU trade agreement. Auto and beverage stocks declined amid worries about increasing competitive pressures. Investors continued to assess ongoing corporate earnings, which have been mixed so far and offered limited scope for near-term upgrades. In the near term, investors are awaiting the US FED’s upcoming interest rate decision and the Union Budget for future direction."

Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, a SEBI - registered online trading and wealth tech firm said,"Sustained selling by foreign portfolio investors and muted third-quarter corporate earnings growth capped any meaningful upside in domestic equities.

Advertisement

On Nifty outlook, Ponmudi said, "The 24,900 region remains a crucial demand pocket, consistently defended by buyers. The broader sentiment stays neutral to mildly cautious. A sustained breakout above 25,400 would be required to revive a stronger bullish trend, while a decisive breakdown below 25,000 could invite accelerated selling toward the 24,900–24,600 zone. Until a directional trigger emerges, the index is likely to remain confined within the 24,900–25,200 consolidation band."

Previous session

On Friday, Sensex declined 769.67 points, or 0.94 per cent, to settle at 81,537.70. The Nifty dropped 241.25 points, or 0.95 per cent, to close at 25,048.65.