Rs 7.45 lakh crore investor wealth wiped out after Sensex ends 1,687 points lower

Indian equities crashed in line with global markets today, led by losses in, auto, consumer goods and capital goods shares. Sensex ended 1,687 points lower at 57,107 and Nifty lost 509 points to 17,026. Investors lost Rs 7.45 lakh crore in the last trading session of this week.

Market cap of BSE-listed firms declined to Rs 258.21 lakh crore against Rs 265.66 lakh crore in the previous session.

IndusInd Bank, Maruti, Tata Steel, NTPC and Bajaj Finance were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 6.01%. On the other hand, Dr Reddy's, Nestle India and Asian Paints were the only Sensex gainers, rising up to 3.35%. Share of TCS was unchanghed at Rs 3,445.

BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices fell 828 points and crashed 751 points, respectively.

The market breadth was negative with 1,067 shares ending higher against 2244 stocks in the red. 104 shares were unchanged.

On the sectoral front, metal, capital goods, consumer durables, banking and auto stocks led the losses today.

BSE consumer durables index fell 1,522 points to 41,920, BSE capital goods lost 1011 points to 27,058, auto index closed 1,087 points lower at 24,330, metal index slipped 1,058 points to18,703 and BSE bankex declined 1,512 points to 41,117.

BSE healthcare index was the sole gainer among the 19 BSE sectoral indices, rising 298 points to 25,626.

On Thursday, Indian market closed higher, backed by gains in index heavyweight Reliance Industries amid a positive trend in global markets. Sensex ended 454.10 points higher at 58,795 and Nifty rose 121 points to 17,536. Reliance Industries was the top Sensex gainer, soaring over 6 per cent, followed by ITC, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Titan, Bharti Airtel and PowerGrid.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,300 crore on November 25, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,367 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.