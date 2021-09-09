Sensex, Nifty end marginally higher; metal, capital goods shares top gainers

Benchmark indices ended marginally higher today amid weak global cues. Sensex closed 54.81 points higher at 58,305.07 and Nifty rose 15.75 points to settle at 17,369.25.

Bharti Airtel was the top Sensex gainer, jumping around 3 per cent, followed by Nestle India, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv, HCL Tech and ITC.

Titan, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Auto, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank were among the top losers falling up to 0.97%.

Of 30 Sensex shares, 18 ended in the green.

Tracking Sensex, Nifty today

"There is slight risk-off mode in global markets during the last few days and this has impacted the bullish sentiments in India too," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Many experts feel that there can be a correction in the large caps that have been leading the rally this year. So part of the fresh money is now moving into new areas like PSU banks. But this is likely to be a short-term trend, he noted.

On Wednesday, benchmark indices ended marginally lower amid weak global cues. Sensex closed 29.22 points lower at 58,250 and Nifty slipped 8.60 points to 17,353.

BSE mid cap and small cap indices rose 138 points and 143 points, respectively. Market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms stood at Rs 255.58 lakh crore.

On a sectoral basis, capital goods and metal shares led the gains with their BSE indices ending 244 points and 195 points higher, respectively. BSE consumer durables and BSE bankex were the major losers, falling 138 points and 104 points, respectively.

Market breadth was positive with 1,844 shares ending higher against 1,345 shares closing in the red. 161 shares were unchanged.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul ended with losses, while Shanghai was positive. Equities in Europe were trading on a negative note in mid-session deals. Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.29 per cent to $72.81 per barrel.