Investors lost Rs 37.59 lakh crore in FY20 amid coronavirus fears

Investors lost Rs 37.59 lakh crore in 2019-20 fiscal with Sensex and Nifty logging maximum losses in March. Market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies fell by Rs 37.59 lakh crore to Rs 113.48 lakh crore at the end of last fiscal. Market capitalisation on March 31, 2019 stood at Rs 151.07 lakh crore.

The fall in market cap was accompanied by Sensex declining 9,204.42 points or 23.80 per cent and Nifty sinking 3,026.15 points or 26.03 per cent in last fiscal.

On March 29, 2019, Sensex closed at 38,672 compared to the close 29,468 on March 31, 2020.

Similarly, Nifty ended at 11,623 on March 29, 2019 compared to the close of 8,597 on March 31 this year.

March proved to be a nightmare for Indian market with Sensex losing 8,829 points or 23.05%. Nifty too fell 2,604 points or 23.24% as coronavirus pandemic led to lockdowns across the world, fanning fears of a global recession. Investors saw wealth erosion of Rs 33.39 lakh crore during the period after coronavirus battered global and domestic markets. On February 28, market capitalisation on BSE stood at Rs 146.87 lakh crore compared to Rs 113.48 lakh crore market cap on March 31 this year.

However, Sensex and Nifty closed in the green on the last trading session of FY 20. While Sensex ended 1,028 points higher at 29,468, Nifty climbed 316 points to 8,597.

Earlier, amid intense selling pressure in the market, Sensex crashed to its one-year low of 25,638.9 on March 24-just two months after hitting its all-time peak of 42,273.87 on January 20.

In 2018-19 fiscal, investors gained Rs 8.83 lakh crore as market capitalisation (m-cap) of BSE-listed companies had risen to Rs 151. 08 lakh crore in 2018-19 fiscal compared to the corresponding period an year ago.