Sensex likely to hit 60K mark amid positive global cues

Indian benchmark indices are likely to open higher today as SGX Nifty rose 29 points to 17,858 amid positive global cues. Singapore Nifty (SGX Nifty) is the Indian Nifty index that is traded in Singapore Stock Exchange and considered to be the first indication of the Indian markets opening.

Sensex closed shy of the historic 60,000 mark on September 23, led by gains in market heavyweights such as HDFC, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finserv and SBI. The 50-stock Nifty ended above the 17,800 level for the first time, amid positive global cues.

While Sensex rallied 958 points to 59,885, Nifty rose 272 points to close the day at an all-time high of 17,822. During the day, Sensex touched an all-time high of 59,957 and Nifty reached an all-time peak of 17,843.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 357 crore on September 23, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) lapped up shares worth Rs 1,173 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

Global markets

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index gained 124 points to 24,628. The Shanghai Composite index was flat at 3,644. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 fell 28 points to 7,342. South Korea's Kospi was flat at 3,129.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose 53 points to 4,448. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 506 points to 34,764. The Nasdaq composite gained 155 points to 15,052.