Sensex, Nifty log biggest fall in 10 months: Top five losers of market crash today

Sensex and Nifty slipped to their 10-month lows today, in line with weak global markets which were impacted by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine tensions.

Sensex tanked 1,747 points to 56,405 and Nifty slipped 531 points to 16,842. India VIX, the market's volatility index zoomed 22.97% to 22.97 today, signaling heightened volatility across the stock market.

Investors lost Rs 8.47 lakh crore in market wealth with the market cap of BSE-listed firms crashing to Rs 255.42 lakh crore against Rs 263.89 lakh crore mcap in the previous session.

The sell-off was so intense that all 19 BSE sectoral indices ended in the red.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 108 crore on February 11, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 696.9 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

Here's a look at top losers on Sensex today.

Tata Steel: The Tata Group firm was the top Sensex loser today with the stock falling 5.49% to Rs 1,185.90. The stock opened at Rs 1,206 against previous close of Rs 1,254.75 on BSE.

HDFC: The share of mortgage lender slipped 5.33% to Rs 2,297 on BSE. The large cap stock opened lower at Rs 2,382 against the previous close of Rs 2426.

SBI: The state-owned lender slipped 5.20% to Rs 501.80 against the previous close of Rs 529.30. The large cap stock touched an intraday low of Rs 500, falling 5.54% on BSE.

ICICI Bank: The private sector lender ended 4.73% lower at Rs 753.65 against the previous close of Rs 791.05 on BSE. The stock touched an intraday low of Rs 750.1, falling 5.18% on BSE.

IndusInd Bank: The banking stock closed 4.52% lower at 937.60 against the previous close of Rs 981.95 on BSE. The share touched an intraday low of Rs 936.8, down 4.6% on BSE.