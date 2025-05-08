Sensex and Nifty tumbled in late afternoon deals on Thursday as tensions with Pakistan escalated with reports of Lahore being hit by Indian drones. Sensex fell 412 points to 80,334 and Nifty slipped 140 pts to 24,273 as tensions between India and Pakistan escalated amid the Indian armed forces ongoing operation Sindoor, which destroyed nine terror camps on Tuesday night in Pakistan and PoK. The indices had managed to stay calm during the majority of session but saw panic selling in the last 30 minutes of trade today.

Advertisement

Market cap of BSE-listed firms settled at Rs 418.10 lakh crore. BSE mid cap and small cap indices fell 815 points and 495 points, respectively.

Eternal, M&M, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finserv , PowerGrid and SBI were the top losers on Sensex, falling up to 3.14%.

Market breadth was negative with 1349 stocks ending higher against 2548 stocks falling on BSE. 135 shares were unchanged.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 2585.84 crore on Wednesday, according to data available with the BSE. DIIs also lapped up shares worth Rs 2378.49 crore.

Previous session

The S&P BSE Sensex rose 105.71 points closing at 80,746.78. The Nifty 50 index also saw a positive trend, gaining 34.80 points, or 0.14%, to finish at 24,414.40.