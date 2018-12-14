Sensex, Nifty trading marginally higher; Airtel, YES Bank, Asian Paints top gainers

The Sensex and Nifty were trading marginally higher in trade today amid weakness in Asian markets due to weak Chinese data and global growth risks. While the Sensex was trading 23 points higher at 35,948, Nifty rose just 4 points to 10,795.

Top Sensex gainers were Bharti Airtel (2.66%) , YES Bank (1.52%) and Asian Paints (0.95%).

Adani Ports (0.75%), Maruti (0.63%) and Hero MotoCorp (0.64%) were the top Sensex losers.

Top sectoral gainers were auto stocks with the BSE auto index rising 0.59%, BSE oil and gas (0.78%) and BSE bankex index (0.27%) . Bank Nifty gained 51 points to 26,867.

Meanwhile, the mid cap and small cap indices were trading 0.46% and 0.31% higher in early trade.

Market breadth was positive with 1,303 stocks trading higher compared to 308 falling on the BSE.

The rupee opened lower after crude oil prices gained strength overseas amid a strong dollar. The currency fell 7 paise to 71.75 against the dollar compared to the previous close of 71.68 level, 33 paise higher snapping the last three day losing streak.

While benchmark US crude oil price jumped 2.8 percent to $52.58 per barrel, brent crude rose 2.2 percent to $61.45 per barrel.

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 675.14 crore on Thursday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 51.86 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

Global markets

Asian shares tumbled on Friday after China reported a set of weak data, fanning fresh worries of a sharp slowdown in the world's second-biggest economy and leaving investors fretting over the wider impact of a yet unresolved Sino-US trade dispute.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.4 percent, while Japan's Nikkei dropped 2.1 percent.

Mainland China's benchmark Shanghai Composite and the blue-chip CSI 300 declined 0.6 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng tumbled 1.6 percent.

China's November retail sales grew at the weakest pace since 2003 and industrial output rose the least in nearly three years as domestic demand softened further, underlining rising risks to the economy as Beijing works to defuse a trade dispute with the United States.

Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 ticked down 0.02 percent to 2,650, not far from its 6-1/2-month closing low of 2,633 touched on Nov 23, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.39 percent.

Edited by Aseem Thapliyal