Share Market update: Sensex closes 42 points higher at 40,487, Nifty at 11,937; HDFC, Axis Bank, Maruti Suzuki top gainers

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed higher today. While Sensex gained 42 points to 40,487, Nifty rose 16 points to 11,937. HDFC (2.06%) , Axis Bank (2.01%) and Maruti Suzuki (1.68% ) were top Sensex gainers. TCS, HCL and L&T were the top Sensex losers.

Earlier, Sensex opened 82 points higher at 40,527 as global markets were buoyant on strong US jobs data. US Labour Department said on Friday employers added 266,000 positions, well above estimates of 184,000. The report also showed unemployment falling to a 50-year low. Jobs data helped global markets overlook increased trade tensions between US and China. At home, rupee opened 9 paise lower at 71.29 per dollar against previous close of 71.20. Mid cap and small cap indices were trading 10 points higher and 18 points lower in early trade. Market breadth was marginally positive with 761 stocks trading higher compared to 759 falling on the BSE.

3:30 pm: Sensex closes 42 points higher to 40,487 and Nifty gains 16 points to 11,937.

2: 45 PM: 147 stocks hit their upper circuit against 256 falling to their lower circuits on BSE today. 34 stocks hit their 52-week highs against 159 shares touching their 52-week lows on BSE.

2:30 pm: HDFC (1.88%), Axis Bank (1.71%) , Maruti Suzuki (1.61%) are the top Sensex gainers. Of 30 Sensex stocks,17 were trading in green. TCS (2.63%) , HCL Tech (1.52%) and HUL (1.01%) are top losers on Sensex.

1: 30 pm: Reliance Industries share price trading 1% higher at Rs 1,568 against previous close of 1,554.95 on BSE.

1:00 pm: Market gains steam. Sensex rises 183 points to 40,628, Nifty gains 52 points to 11,973.

12: 10 pm: YES Bank share price rose up to 5% in trade today ahead of the meeting of board of directors of the private lender on December 10 to finalise and approve the details of the preferential allotment. The bank will also convene an extraordinary general meeting subsequently to obtain the approval of the shareholders. The stock hit an intra day high of Rs 58.8 on BSE.

11: 37 am : Share market update: Sensex rises 84 points to 40,530, Nifty gains 30 points to 11,951.

10:45 am: Maruti Suzuki share price rose up to 3.13% in early trade after India's largest car maker reported a 4.33% rise in November production. Output rose after nine months of continuous decline which helped the stock to hit Rs 7,096 in early trade. The large cap stock has gained after three days. However, Maruti Suzuki stock is down 3% in last one year and fallen 4% since the beginning of this year.

10:35 am: Vodafone Idea stock was trading 6% lower at Rs 6.07 against previous close of Rs 6.92 on BSE. The stock has lost 16% in last three sessions. On Friday, Vodafone Idea share fell almost 9% after Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla said that the company would not put good money after bad and shut shop if the government did not give relief to Vodafone Idea.

10: 30 am: Dish TV, Wabag, Omaxe were the top gainers on BSE. Vodafone Idea, MMTC and DHFL were top BSE losers.

10:10 am: Market trading flat. While Sensex is up 5 points to 40, 450, Nifty rises 2 points to 11,924.

10:10 am: Rupee opened 9 paise lower at 71.29 per dollar against previous close of 71.20. However, the Indian currency later gained ground and was trading 6 paise higher at 71.14 against the dollar.

Auto and metal stocks led the gains with their BSE indices rising 225 points and 87 points, respectively.

9:40 am: On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net of Rs 867 crore on Friday, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 210.72 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

9: 35 am: Asian shares were trading mostly higher on Monday cheered by a buying mood on Wall Street that came at the end of last week.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 edged up 0.3% in early trading to 23,414.51, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 added 0.2% to 6,722.90. South Korea's Kospi edged up 0.3% to 2,088.76. Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost earlier gains to inch down 0.2% to 26,451.16. The Shanghai Composite index fell 0.2% to 2,906.42. Strong US jobs report had put investors in a buying mood on Wall Street, extending the market's winning streak to a third day.

9: 25 am: Top Sensex losers were HCL Tech (1.21%), Tech Mahindra (1.08%) and TCS (1.02%).

9: 20 am : Sensex opened 82 points higher at 40,527, Nifty climbed 18 points to 11,939.

9: 15 am: On Friday, BSE Sensex ended 334 points lower at 40,445, and Nifty fell 96 points to 11,921.