SGX Nifty signals a positive start for Sensex, Nifty

The Indian equity market is likely to open higher today as SGX Nifty rose 27 points to 17,826. Singapore Nifty (SGX Nifty) is the Indian Nifty index that is traded in the Singapore Stock Exchange and is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

The rising number of Covid-19 and Omicron cases in India and the world will dictate the course of the stock market this year, say experts.

On Thursday, Indian benchmark indices ended lower after four days of gains amid Covid 19 worries and Federal Reserve's hawkish stance. Sensex fell 621 points to 59,601 and Nifty closed 179 points lower at 17,745. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 23 ended in the red.

Tech Mahindra was the top Sensex loser, shedding over 2.5 per cent, followed by UltraTech Cement, Reliance Industries, HCL Tech, HDFC, Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank and TCS.

IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, Maruti, Titan and Bajaj Finance were among the Sensex gainers, rising up to 1.74%.

Market cap of BSE-listed firms rose to Rs 271.14 lakh crore on January 6.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,926 crore on January 6, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) lapped up shares worth Rs 800 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

Global markets

In Asia, Kospi was trading 22 points higher at 2,943. Nikkei fell 92 points to 28,395 and Hang Seng index rose 112 points to 23,189.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell 4.53 points to 4,696.05. The Dow slipped 170.64 points, or 0.5%, to 36,236.47. The Nasdaq composite lost 19.31 points to 15,080.86.