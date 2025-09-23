Sensex rises 150 pts, Nifty tops 25,250; Maruti Suzuki, M&M lead index gainers

Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty opened on a positive note on Tuesday, even as concerns lingered over India–US trade negotiations and the recent hike in H-1B visa fees.

At 9:18 am, the BSE Sensex inched up 43.48 points, or 0.05 per cent, to 82,203.45 after gaining nearly 145 points in early trade. The NSE Nifty50 added 36.10 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 25,238.45 after touching the day’s high of 25,250.85.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Among Sensex stocks, Maruti Suzuki led gainers, rising 2.78 per cent to Rs 16,247.90. M&M shares gained 1.93 per cent. Other gainers included Tata Motors (up 0.91 per cent), Infosys (up 0.53 per cent) and Bajaj Finserv (up 0. 39 per cent).

In overnight trade, Wall Street ended higher. The S&P 500 climbed 0.44 per cent to 6,693.75, while the Nasdaq rose 0.70 per cent to 22,788.98. In contrast, the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.14 per cent to close at 46,381.54.

Asian markets traded mixed on Tuesday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbing 0.99 per cent to 45,493.66 and South Korea’s KOSPI up 0.31 per cent at 3,479.51. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index slipped 0.70 per cent to 26,159.88.

Advertisement

On Monday, the Sensex dropped 466.26 points, or 0.56 per cent, to 82,159.97, while the Nifty50 declined 124.70 points, or 0.49 per cent, to 25,202.35.

Amruta Shinde, Technical & Derivative Analyst at Choice Equity Broking Private Limited, said the benchmark indices are likely to open on a negative note today, with the GIFT Nifty indicating a marginal downtick of 49 points in the Nifty 50.

“Market sentiment remains cautiously optimistic, though persistent volatility and mixed global cues continue to weigh on investor confidence. The Nifty index managed to hold above the 25,150 mark, closing at 25,202.35 in the previous session. On the upside, immediate resistance is seen at 25,330, followed by 25,400 and 25,500. On the downside, support lies at 25,150 and 25,000, while a breakdown below 24,900 could trigger additional downside pressure,” Shinde said.