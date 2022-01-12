Sensex rises over 300 points, Nifty crosses 18,150; Tata Steel, NTPC, Kotak Bank top gainers

Benchmark indices opened higher today amid mixed global cues. Sensex rose 344 points to 60,960 and Nifty gained 112 points to 18,168. Tata Steel, NTPC and Kotak Bank were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 1.54%.

TCS was the top Sensex loser, falling 0.66 per cent, followed by Titan, Dr Reddy's and HCL Tech.

Of the 30 Sensex shares, 24 were trading higher. Market cap of BSE-listed firms rose to Rs 276.73 lakh crore today.

BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices gained 170 points and 240 points, respectively.

The rising number of Covid-19 and Omicron cases in India and the world will dictate the course of the stock market this year, say experts.

On Tuesday, the Indian equity market closed in the green for the third consecutive session ahead of the Q3 earnings season. Sensex ended 221 points higher at 60,616 and Nifty rose 52 points to 18,055. HCL Tech, HDFC and Tech Mahindra were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 4.30%. Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, ITC, Asian Paints and Kotak Bank and Dr Reddy's were among the top Sensex losers, falling up to 3.32%.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 111.91 crore on January 11, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) lapped up shares worth Rs 481 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

Global markets

In Asia, Kospi was trading 38 points higher at 2,966. Nikkei zoomed 525 points to 28,748 and Hang Seng index rose 452 points higher at 24,187. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 climbed 42 points to 4,713. The Dow gained 183 points to 36,252. The Nasdaq composite gained 210 points to 15,153.