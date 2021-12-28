Sensex rises 477 points, Nifty ends above 17,200; Asian Paints, Sun Pharma, M&M top gainers

Benchmark indices closed higher for the second straight session today, led by gains in consumer durables, capital goods and IT stocks. Sensex closed 477 points higher at 57,897, and Nifty ended 147 points higher at 17,233.

Asian Paints was the top Sensex gainer, rising 2.85 per cent, followed by Sun Pharma, M&M and UltraTech Cement. IndusInd Bank, and PowerGrid were the only Sensex losers falling up to 0.29%.

BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices rose 231 points and 407 points, respectively. Market cap of BSE-listed firms rose to Rs 263.50 lakh crore today.

Prashant Tapse, Vice President (Research) at Mehta Equities said, "Nifty rose in today's trade taking over the positive baton from overnight strong positive cues at Wall Street. The positive takeaway was that Nifty maintained its uptrend despite a continued surge in global coronavirus cases. The strength in today's trade suggests that the street seems quite confident that it can overcome the challenges of the Omicron variant. Technically, the ongoing upbeat bullish mood shall take Nifty to the 17500-17750 zone with an inter week-perspective. That said, the optimism could reverse and cause a nasty New Year's hangover only if Nifty slips below the 16833 mark."

On the sectoral front, consumer durables, capital goods and IT shares led the gains. BSE consumer durables index rose 536 points, BSE capital goods index gained 438 points and BSE IT climbed 370 points. All 19 BSE sectoral indices ended in green.

The market breadth was positive with 2,612 shares ending higher against 772 stocks in the red. 94 shares were unchanged.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1038 crore on December 27, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 955 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.