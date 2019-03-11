Sensex rises over 250 points, Nifty above 11,000; Hero MotoCorp, ONGC, Coal India top gainers

The Sensex and Nifty started on a positive note today led by gains in auto and consumer durables stocks. While the Sensex rose 278 points to 36,950, Nifty gained 80 points to 11,114.

Hero MotoCorp (2.42%), ONGC (2.37%) and Coal India (1.75%) were the top Sensex gainers. Top Sensex losers were NTPC (0.26%), IndusInd Bank (0.16%) and Kotak Bank (0.02%).

Of 30 Sensex stocks, 27 were trading in green.

The Indian rupee gainedin early trade. The currency opened higher by 14 paise to 70.01 per dollar compared to the previuos close of 70.15.

On Friday, the 30-share BSE Sensex settled 53.99 points, or 0.15 per cent lower at 36,671.43, while the broader NSE Nifty slipped 22.80 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 11,035.40.

Meanwhile, the mid cap and small cap indices were trading 127 points and 123 points higher in early trade. Market breadth was positive with 1139 stocks trading higher compared to 312 falling on the BSE.

Consumer durables and auto stocks led the gains with their indices rising 345 points and 268 points, respectively.

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 1,095 crore on Monday, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 470.7 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

