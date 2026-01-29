Sensex settles 221 pts higher, Nifty above 25,400 after Economic Survey; what’s next?

Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty staged a recovery on Thursday to extend their winning run to a third consecutive session, despite starting the day on a cautious note ahead of the Union Budget scheduled for this weekend. Sentiment improved as the Economic Survey 2026 projected India’s real GDP growth at 6.8–7.2 per cent for FY27.

At close, the Sensex gained 221.69 points, or 0.27 per cent, to close at 82,566.37, while the Nifty advanced 76.15 points, or 0.30 per cent, to close at 25,418.90.

Tata Steel emerged as top gainer on the Sensex, rising 4.41% to Rs 202.35. L&T followed with a 3.66% gain, while Axis Bank, Eternal, NTPC and Adani Ports rose 3.45%, 3.28%, 2.84% and 2.49%, respectively.



Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, said the 50-pack index’s ability to hold the 25,150–25,200 band—aligned with the 200-day exponential moving average—has reinforced near-term stability. He noted that intraday trade showed a constructive pattern, with the index forming “a clear higher-low and higher-high structure” after an early dip, signalling steady buying interest at lower levels.

Five stocks, namely Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel and Eternal, contributed heavily to the Sensex’s rise.

Among sectoral indices, the BSE Metal index climbed 2.69% to close at 40,941.50, while the BSE Power gained 2.18% to settle at 6,391.72.

In the Sensex index, shares of State Bank of India (SBI), Tata Steel and Tech Mahindra of India hit their fresh 52-week high.

Market breadth remained firmly positive on the BSE. Of the 4,389 actively traded stocks, 1,706 ended in the green, while a dominant 2,532 declined and 151 settled unchanged. The session saw 107 stocks scaling fresh 52-week highs, compared with 273 counters sliding to new 52-week lows. In addition, 184 scrips were locked at their upper circuits, whereas 211 hit lower circuit limits.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments Limited, said global cues were mostly positive, but rising bullion and crude prices due to escalating US-Iran tensions weighed on overall risk sentiment. “Sectorally, FMCG, IT, and Auto stocks underperformed, while Metals outperformed on expectations of stronger realizations driven by firm commodity prices," he added.

According to Ponmudi, sustained trading above 25,300 reflects active dip-buying, though upside traction is yet to turn decisive. He pointed out that immediate resistance lies in the 25,450–25,500 range, where selling pressure is visible. A convincing move above this zone, he said, could pave the way for a rise towards 25,600–25,800 in the near term.