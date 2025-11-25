Sensex slips 124 pts, Nifty below 26,950; Power Grid, ICICI Bank lead losers

Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty continued their downward trend to open lower on Tuesday, amid mixed global cues and selling pressure in heavyweight stocks such as Power Grid and ICICI Bank.

At 9:18 am, the BSE Sensex was down 111.56 points, or 0.13 per cent, at 84,789.15 after slipping nearly 124 points in early trade, while the NSE Nifty50 fell 22.20 points, or 0.09 per cent, to 25,937.30, having briefly hit a day’s low of 25,924.15.

Among Sensex constituents, Power Grid Corporation of India led losers, falling 0.80 per cent to Rs 274.20. ICICI Bank dropped 0.84 per cent, while Infosys, Tech Mahindra, and Hindustan Unilever declined 0.40 per cent, 0.37 per cent, and 0.30 per cent, respectively.

Wall Street finished higher overnight, with all three major US indices closing in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.44 per cent to 46,448.27, while the S&P 500 rose 1.55 per cent to 6,705.12. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 2.69 per cent to settle at 22,872.01.

Asian markets traded higher on Tuesday. At last check, Japan’s Nikkei 225 was up 0.39 per cent to 48,815.27, while South Korea’s KOSPI advanced 1.14 per cent to 3,890.08. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index also gained 1.23 per cent to 26,031.94.

On Monday, the Sensex slipped 331.21 points, or 0.39 per cent, to 84,900.71, while the Nifty50 dropped 108.65 points, or 0.42 per cent, to end at 25,959.50..

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said Nifty’s attempt to surpass its September 2024 high and scale new records is being hindered by renewed heavy FII selling, which amounted to Rs 4,171 crore in the cash market on Monday.

“The global clues are mixed today: the rally in the U.S. markets and expectations of a 25 bp rate cut from the Fed are positive for global equity markets. But the sharp 2.69 per cent rally in the Nasdaq and the big rebound in Mag 7 stocks will again trigger fears of an AI bubble. India will benefit on a sustained basis only when the AI trade weakens and money starts flowing into EMs like India and into non-AI stocks,” Vijayakumar said.

“An important takeaway from Q2 results is that midcaps are outperforming large caps in revenue and profit growth. This explains the resilience of the midcap index, which set a new record recently. The picture may again favour large caps when the Q3 numbers indicate a revival of earnings growth in large caps. In large caps, top names in telecom, automobiles, private and PSU banks, NBFCs and capital goods will remain resilient with the potential to rally. Small caps, in general, will be weighed down by elevated valuations,” Vijayakumar added.