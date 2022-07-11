Share Market Live: Sensex falls 270 pts, Nifty below 16,150; Airtel, TCS, Wipro top losers

The Indian market opened lower today. Sensex fell 269 points to 54,212 and Nifty lost 86 points to 16,134 in early trade. Indian market gained for the third consecutive session on Friday amid mixed global cues. Sensex gained 303.38 points to end at 54,481.84. During the day, it jumped 448.68 points to 54,627.14. Nifty rose 87.70 points to close at 16,220.60.

Stocks in news: Tata Motors, TCS, Avenue Supermarts, Dr Reddy's Labs and more

Here's a look at live market updates today.

9:29 am: Smallcap and midcap stocks in 2022

The BSE smallcap index has tumbled 3,816.95 points or 12.95 per cent this year so far. Midcap gauge fell by 2,314.51 points or 9.26 per cent

9:16 am: Market opens in red

Sensex falls 269 points to 54,212 and Nifty loses 86 points to 16,134 in early trade today.

8:34 am: Expert take

Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities

"Nifty sustained above the important resistance of previous opening down gap of June 13 at 16,170 levels and closed higher. Previously, none of opening downside gaps have been taken out decisively on the upside in last couple of months. If Nifty manages to stay above 16,200 levels and moves up in the next 1-2 sessions, then that could mean an important trend reversal on the upside for Nifty as per smaller and larger timeframe chart. The short-term trend of Nifty continues to be positive. Having sustained above the crucial hurdle at 16,170 levels, there is a possibility of Nifty moving towards the next upside resistance of 16,500 levels by next week. Immediate support is placed around Rs 16,150-16,100 levels."

8:20 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian market is likely to open lower today as SGX Nifty fell 113 points to 16,114. The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Friday

Indian market gained for the third consecutive session on Friday amid mixed global cues. Sensex gained 303.38 points to end at 54,481.84. During the day, it jumped 448.68 points to 54,627.14. Nifty rose 87.70 points to close at 16,220.60.

BSE midcap and smallcap indices rose 44 points and 72 points, respectively. Capital goods shares were the top sectoral gainers with their BSE index rising 601 points, respectively. BSE metal index was the top loser, falling 155 points to 15,950.