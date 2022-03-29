Share Market LIVE: Sensex rises 150 pts, Nifty above 17,250; UltraTech, Asian Paints, Maruti top gainers

The Indian equity market opened higher today. Equity benchmark Sensex rose 286 points to 57,879 and Nifty was trading 52.90 points higher at 17,274.

Later, Sensex rose 149 points to 57,742 and Nifty gained 52 points to 17,274.

On Monday, Sensex rose 231 points to 57,593 and Nifty closed 69 points higher at 17,222. Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, ITC, State Bank of India, Indusind Bank, Power Grid, Bajaj Finserv, Hindustan Unilever and Reliance Industries were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 3.40%. Nestle India, HDFC, HCL Technologies, Dr Reddy's, Asian Paints, Wipro, Larsen & Toubro, Tech Mahindra were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 1.83%.

What's next? Here are the latest updates!

12:00 pm: Sensex gainers

Top Sensex gainers in afternoon trade are Bharti Airtel, Ultratech Cement, HDFC, M&M and Sun Pharma, rising up to 3.46%.

11:30 am: Veranda Learning Solutions IPO opens

The initial public offer of Veranda Learning Solutions (IPO) opened on Tuesday. The education services player plans to raise Rs 200 crore via its initial public offering (IPO), which is entirely a fresh issue.

The company offers online and offline coaching services for courses such as UPSC, CA, banking, and government exams to students, graduates, professionals, and corporate employees.

10:50 am: Market update

Sensex rises 149 points to 57,742 and Nifty gains 52 points to 17,274.

10:39 am: Tata Power stock gains over 2% on tie-up for EV charging solutions

Shares of Tata Power rose over 2% today after the Tata Group firm said it has collaborated with real estate developer Rustomjee Group, to provide end-to-end electric vehicle charging solutions across all its residential and commercial projects in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Tata Power stock touched an intraday high of Rs 244.85, rising 2.21% on BSE.

Tata Power shares are trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. The stock has risen 134% in one year and gained 9.69% since the beginning of this year.

Total 4.28 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 10.40 crore on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 77,486 crore.

10:16 am: Expert quote

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said, "This has been a 'buy on dips' market in the short-term with buying emerging at 17000 Nifty levels and selling pressure emerging around 17400 levels. There is a good possibility of the 17000-17500 Nifty range getting broken on the upside with a surge in Bank Nifty. Q4 financials results can provide the ammunition for this breakout. Stability in global markets, softening crude and chances of a ceasefire in Ukraine can provide the positive backdrop for this breakout. However, high US inflation and an increasingly hawkish Fed are major headwinds for equity markets globally. Expect high volatility."

9:56 am: Ruchi Soya share rises 20%

Ruchi Soya stock zoomed 20% in early trade today after market regulator Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Monday directed Patanjali Ayurved-owned Ruchi Soya to provide an option to all investors (except anchor investors) in its follow-on public offer (FPO) to withdraw their bids due to "circulation of unsolicited SMSs advertising the issue".

The regulator said that prima-facie, the contents appear to be "misleading/ fraudulent" and not in consonance with SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018.

The window for withdrawal shall be available on March 28, 29 and 30.

9:41 am: HDFC Bank to invest Rs 7.50 cr, pick 15% in IDRCL

HDFC Bank, on Tuesday, said that it will pick 15 per cent equity holding in India Debt Resolution Company Limited (IDRCL) for Rs 7.50 crore. The total consideration will be paid in tranches, the company said.

HDFC Bank said that the equity investment will be done in tranches, the first of which for Rs 3 crore is expected to be complete by March 31. "Subsequent tranches of equity investment will be made as and when determined by the Board of Directors of IDRCL," it said.

9:20 am: Market opening

The benchmark indices opened higher amid mixed global cues. Equity benchmark Sensex opened 286 points higher at 57,879 and Nifty was trading 52.90 points higher at 17,274.

UltraTech Cements, Asian Paints and Maruti were the top gainers on Sensex, followed by HDFC , Maruti and SBI.

Dr Reddy's, ITC, TCS and NestleIndia were the top losers falling up to 0.38%.

9:08 am: Expert quote

Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities said, "Overnight rally on the Wall Street is expected to give local gauges a major boost in early trades, as peace talks between Russia and Ukraine are set to resume today while oil prices tanked below $105 a barrel amidst fuel demand concerns in China after Shanghai launched a phased lockdown. Nifty's support is seen at psychological 17,000 mark and below the same, expect a waterfall of selling which could take Nifty down to 16,691 mark with inter-week perspective. The technical landscape will improve considerably only if Nifty closes above its biggest hurdles at 17,807 mark. Intraday hurdles at 17489 mark. However, the trading theme revolves around the U.S bond market which is flashing a warning sign for the US economy. Overnight, the 5-year and 30-year U.S Treasury yields inverted for the first time since 2006, fueling recession fears. The 10-year US T-bond yield too climbed above 2.5%."

8:25 am: FII and DII action

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 801 crore on March 28, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1161 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

8:20 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian equity market is likely to open higher today as SGX Nifty was trading 102 points higher at 17,382. The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:10 am: Market on Monday

Sensex rose 231 points to 57,593 and Nifty closed 69 points higher at 17,222. Earlier, Sensex lost 537.11 points to an intraday low of 56,825.09 in morning trade.

Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, ITC, State Bank of India, Indusind Bank, Power Grid, Bajaj Finserv, Hindustan Unilever and Reliance Industries were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 3.40%. Nestle India, HDFC, HCL Technologies, Dr Reddy's, Asian Paints, Wipro, Larsen & Toubro, Tech Mahindra were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 1.83%.