Share Market update: Sensex tanks 1,000 pts, Nifty ends at 16,200; Kotak Bank, Bajaj Finance top losers

The Indian market ended lower on Friday. Sensex crashed 1,016 points to 54,303 and Nifty declined 276 points to 16,201 in trade today. Benchmark indices snapped four days of losing streak on Thursday despite weak global cues. Sensex surged 427.79 points to close at 55,320.28. During the day, the benchmark hit a high of 55,366.84 and a low of 54,507.41. Nifty advanced 121.85 points or 0.74 per cent to end at 16,478.10.

Here's a look at live market updates today.

3:39 pm: Market ends in red

3:18 pm: LIC's anchor book lock-in end nears: What should investors do?

Shares of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) fell to a record low amid bearish market sentiment today. LIC stock declined 1.76 per cent intraday to Rs 709.20 against the previous close of Rs 721.95 on BSE.

The market capitalisation of the public sector insurer fell to Rs 4.49 lakh crore today against a market cap of Rs 6,00,242 crore, going by the upper price band of India's largest initial public offer. The fall in the stock comes a few days ahead of the end of the lock-in period for anchor investors in the country's largest initial public offering (IPO). READ MORE

2:57 pm: Latest update

1:47 pm Top Sensex losers

Kotak Bank, Bajaj Finance, HDFC, Wipro, TechM and RIL are the top Sensex losers today, falling up to 3.45 per cent .

1:30 pm: Market extends losses

12:50 pm: Expert quote on rupee fall

Gaurang Somaiya, Forex & Bullion Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said," Rupee hit its fresh all time low but in the last few sessions has been very resilient and is consolidating in a narrow range despite volatility in domestic and global equities and strength in the dollar against its major crosses. On the domestic front, RBI has been very actively intervening and curtailing the volatility for the rupee. Global crude oil prices have been rallying thereby putting pressure on inflation and leading to higher trade deficit. Dollar is getting support at lower levels ahead of US inflation number that will be released today and FOMC policy statement that is scheduled next week. Expectation is that the Fed could continue to raise rates and maintain its hawkish stance. We expect the USDINR (Spot) to trade with a positive bias and is gradually headed towards 78.50 levels. On the downside 77.20 will continue to act as an important support in the short term."

12:34 pm: IIFL Finance stock zooms 10% in a sulking market

IIFL Finance stock zoomed 10 per cent today on Abu Dhabi's Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) plan to invest Rs 2,200 crore in IIFL Home Finance for a 20 per cent stake. Shares of IIFL Finance gained 10.25 per cent to Rs 362.75 against the previous close of Rs 329 on BSE. The stock opened with a gain of 8.21 per cent at Rs 356 today. IIFL Finance stock is trading higher than 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

In a year, the stock has gained 36 per cent and risen 30 percent in 2022. Total 81.12 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 272.94 crore on BSE. The market cap of the firm rose to Rs 13,746 crore

"IIFL Home Finance on Thursday June 9, 2022 has entered into definitive agreements for raising Rs 2,200 crore of primary capital for a 20 per cent stake from a wholly-owned subsidiary of the ADIA," IIFL Finance said in statement. The deal completion is subject to regulatory approvals.

12:07 pm: Market update

11:17 am: Sensex, Nifty slip over 1%: Here's a look at top five losers in early trade



A day after closing in the green, Indian equity market resumed its downfall, looking set to end the week on a negative note. Sensex crashed 750 points to 54,570 and Nifty lost 209 points to 16,268 in early trade. Mid-cap and small cap indices slipped 128 points and 96 points, respectively on BSE.

Market cap of BSE-listed firms crashed to Rs 253.03 lakh crore today against Rs 254.95 lakh crore cap in the previous session.

Market breadth was negative with 1187 stocks trading lower against 1,826 stocks falling on BSE. 121 shares were unchanged. Banking, and information technology stocks were the top sectoral losers with BSE bankex and BSE IT indices slumping 505 points and 551 points, respectively. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 23 were trading in the red. READ MORE

10:45 am: Bajaj Auto stock rises 2%

Bajaj Auto stock rose over 2 per cent amid a weak market today after the two-wheeler major said its board would meet on June 14 to consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares. The stock of Bajaj Auto climbed 2.29 per cent to Rs 3,965 against the previous close of Rs 3,876.90 on BSE. The auto stock opened with a gain of 2.14 per cent at Rs 3960 on BSE.

Shares of Bajaj Auto are trading higher than 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100 day and 200-day moving averages. The stock has gained 20.16 per cent in 2022 and fallen 6.55 per cent in a year.

Total 9,299 shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 4.06 crore on BSE. The market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1.13 lakh crore.

10:13 am: Rupee hits record low

The Indian rupee hit a record low of Rs 77.84 per dollar against the previous close of Rs 77.76 , falling 8 paise in trade today.

9:57 am: Market update

9:54 am: Expert quote

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said, "Strengthening of the US 10-year bond yield to 3.05% can be interpreted as the market discounting worse- than- expected inflation data in the US on Friday. If inflation data turns out to be worse-than-expected, equity markets will turn bearish. If it doesn't, markets will stage a rebound next week. Meanwhile, INR depreciation is becoming a tailwind for the IT industry. Since banks have hiked lending rates immediately after the repo rate hike, they are likely to post good results in the coming quarters. Calibrated buying on dips in high quality banking and IT stocks can fetch good returns to investors in the medium- term."

9:22 am: Top losers

Top Sensex losers are Tata Steel, Wipro and TechM falling up to 3.25 percent.

9:10 pm: Preopening comment

Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities said, "Asian markets are trading on a negative note as Chinese inflation data for May came in largely in line with expectations. Investors also looked ahead to US CPI data which is going to be released today. Nikkei is trading 1.27% lower whereas Kospi is down by 1.34%. The European Central Bank raised its inflation projections once again on Thursday but cut its growth outlook as the conflict in Ukraine continues to weigh on confidence, consumption and investment. On the technical front 16,100 and 16500 are immediate support and resistance in Nifty 50. For Bank Nifty 34400 and 35200 are immediate support and resistance respectively."

8:35 am: Expert take

Palak Kothari, Research Associate at Choice Broking said, "Nifty may find support around 16240 levels while on the upside 16600 may act as an immediate hurdle. On the other hand, Bank nifty has support at 34500 levels while resistance at 35,800 levels. Overall, Nifty is looking bullish for the next trading session with the support of 16,240 levels it can show 16,600-16,680 levels."

8:30 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian market is likely to open lower today as SGX Nifty fell 231 points to 16,240. The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Wednesday

