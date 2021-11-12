Share Market Updates: Indices near day's high, IT stocks shine; Tech mahindra gains 2%

Benchmark indices were trading higher in the afternoon trade today. At 12:28 hours, Sensex was up 299 points to 60,219.14 and Nifty was at 17,962.60, up 89 points.

Tech Mahindra was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, advancing over 2 per cent, followed by Infosys, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finserv, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Industries.

Bajaj Auto and Tata Steel were among the top losers.

Out of 30 shares, 8 were trading in the red.

Fino Payments Bank made its market debut at Rs 544.35 per share on the NSE against the IPO issue price of Rs 577. Price band of the IPO was fixed at Rs 560- Rs 577per share.

Shares of Zomato surged 9 per cent to hit a 52-week high of Rs 153 on BSE after the scrip got included in the MSCI India Index. The stock opened tad higher at Rs 141.40 against the previous close of Rs 140.80.

Indian market ended lower for the third consecutive session on Thursday, tracking losses in index majors ICICI Bank, HDFC and SBI.

Sensex closed 433.13 points lower at 59,919 and Nifty fell 143.60 points to 17,873.60. SBI was the top Sensex loser, shedding 2.83 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finserv, Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finance and Axis Bank.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,637 crore on November 11, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 445 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.