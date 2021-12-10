Share Market Updates: Sensex slips over 100 points, Nifty below 17,500; Axis Bank, HDFC top losers

Indian benchmark indices opened on a negative note amid weak global cues. At 09:16 hours, the 30-share BSE index was trading 149 points or 0.25 per cent lower at 58,658.55, and the broader NSE Nifty was down 38 points or 0.22 per cent to 17,478.90.

Axis Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, declining over 1 per cent, followed by HDFC, Reliance Industries, Titan, Bajaj Finance and Maruti Suzuki.

On the other hand, IndusInd Bank and ITC were the top gainers.

Indian market closed higher for the third consecutive session on Thursday, backed by gains in capital goods and oil & gas shares. Sensex ended 157 points higher at 58,807 and Nifty surged 47 points to 17,516.

ITC, L&T, Asian Paints and RIL were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 4.60%. HDFC Bank, Titan, Nestle India were the top losers on Sensex, falling up to 1.67%. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 15 closed higher.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,585.55 crore on December 9, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 782.84 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.