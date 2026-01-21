Shoppers Stop shares tumble 6% as Q3 net profit falls 70%

Shares of Shoppers Stop fell up to 12% on Wednesday due to weak quarterly results for the December 2025 quarter. Revenue growth was 2.6% to Rs 1,415 crore compared to Rs 1,379.5 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. Net profit fell nearly 70% to Rs 16.12 crore, impacted by an exceptional loss of Rs 17.69 crore.

Later, Shoppers Stop stock ended 5.86% lower at Rs 342.90 against the previous close of Rs 364.25. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 3775.74 crore. Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) slipped 11% year-on-year to Rs 217.9 crore, with margins narrowing by 240 basis points to 15.4%.

The management said that the consumption environment remains challenging with business during the quarter getting impacted by a shift in the festive season, uneven discretionary demand and elevated pollution levels in the National Capital Territory Region (NCR).

Premium brands contributed to 69% of Shoppers Stop's total sales in the quarter, growing by 6% from last year, while the beauty segment saw a 14% rise to ₹395 crore. INTUNE sales showed robust growth, rising 22% from a year ago to Rs 77 crore. Stock performance reflected investor unease, as the company’s market value declined steeply.

The subdued performance was shaped by external factors, and market observers continue to monitor discretionary demand patterns. With revenue growth outpacing profit and margins narrowing, analysts will be watching for signs of recovery as the company navigates these headwinds.