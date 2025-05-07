Shyam Metalics shares monthly business updates, check details 

Shyam Metalics and Energy reported a year-on-year increase in stainless steel production, reaching 7,149 MT in April FY26, a rise of 4% compared to 6,886 MT in April FY25. In April FY26, the average realization for stainless steel saw a notable rise of 7%, now at Rs 1,35,846 per MT.

Meanwhile, the output of aluminium foil surged by 18% YoY, reaching 1,576 MT, while the average realization increased by 19% YoY to Rs 3,68,695 per MT for April 2025.

In terms of specialty alloys, production climbed to 19,945 MT in April 2025, marking a substantial YoY increase of 32.6%. However, the average realization saw a slight decline of 5.8%, settling at Rs 87,909 per MT.

Additionally, carbon steel production experienced a 4% YoY growth, totaling 1,36,372 MT. The average realization for this category edged up by 0.51%, reaching Rs 46,265 per MT in April 2025.

Sponge iron production saw a 4% increase, climbing to 78,736 MT in April 2025, up from 75,771 MT in April 2024. However, the average realization dipped by 6% year-on-year, settling at Rs 25,646 per MT for April 2025.

In a remarkable turnaround, pellet production surged by 106% year-on-year, reaching 1,04,148 MT in April 2025, while the average realization held steady with a year-on-year growth rate of Rs 8,806 per MT.

Pig iron production experienced a notable month-on-month increase of 53.3%, with sales volumes hitting 41,866 MT in April 2025. The average realization saw a slight bump of 1% month-on-month, reaching Rs 35,400 per MT.

Meanwhile, CR Coil/CR Sheets production jumped by 33% month-on-month, achieving a sales volume of 10,993 MT in April 2025. Correspondingly, the average realization increased by 2.7% month-on-month, bringing it to Rs 70,168 per MT.

Shyam Metalics and Energy is a leading integrated metal-producing company based in India with a focus on long steel products and ferro alloys. The company is among the largest producers of ferro alloys, one of the leading players in terms of pellet capacity, and the fourth-largest player in the sponge iron industry in terms of sponge iron capacity in India.