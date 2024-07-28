scorecardresearch
Business Today
Six top firms added Rs 1,85,186.51 crore in market valuation last week; LIC, Infosys biggest gainers

The valuation of the country’s largest insurer LIC surged by Rs 44,907.49 crore to Rs 7,46,602.73 crore. Infosys added Rs 35,665.92 crore to its market valuation at Rs 7,80,062.35 crore. 

The combined market valuation of six of the top 10 valued firms jumped by Rs 1,85,186.51 crore last week, with Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and Infosys emerging as the biggest gainers. 

ITC’s valuation soared by Rs 35,363.32 crore to Rs 6,28,042.62 crore. 

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of IT behemoth Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) jumped Rs 30,826.1 crore to Rs 15,87,598.71 crore and that of Bharti Airtel climbed Rs 30,282.99 crore to Rs 8,62,211.38 crore. 

The country’s largest private lender HDFC Bank’s valuation rallied Rs 8,140.69 crore to Rs 12,30,842.03 crore. 

However, the m-cap of Reliance Industries (RIL) tumbled by Rs 62,008.68 crore to Rs 20,41,821.06 crore. The valuation of ICICI Bank declined by Rs 28,511.07 crore to Rs 8,50,020.53 crore. 

India’s largest public sector lender State Bank of India saw its m-cap decline by Rs 23,427.1 crore to Rs 7,70,149.39 crore. 

Hindustan Unilever’s lost Rs 3,500.89 crore in m-cap taking its overall valuation to Rs 6,37,150.41 crore. 

At the end of last week, RIL remains the most valued firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, LIC, Hindustan Unilever and ITC. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jul 28, 2024, 1:46 PM IST
