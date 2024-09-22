Six top-valued companies add Rs 1.9 lakh crore in overall valuation; ICICI, HDFC Bank biggest gainers

The combined market valuation of the six most valued firms jumped by Rs 1.97 lakh crore last week with ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank emerging as the biggest winners.

On September 20, the Sensex ended above the historic 84,000-mark for first time led by a rally in auto, banking and capital goods stocks. Nifty also closed at a fresh record high amid upbeat sentiment in the US and Asian markets.

Sensex jumped 1,359.51 points or 1.63 percent to close at an all-time high of 84,544.31. During the day, the 30-stock index soared 1,509.66 points or 1.81 percent to an all-time high of 84,694.46. Nifty rose 375.15 points or 1.48 percent to close at 25,790.95. It climbed 433.45 points intraday to reach an all-time peak of 25,849.25.

The valuation of ICICI Bank surged Rs 63,359.79 crore to Rs 9,44,226.88 crore, the most among the top-10 firms. The country’s largest private sector lender, HDFC Bank, added Rs 58,569.52 crore taking its market valuation to Rs 13,28,605.29 crore.

Bank Nifty hit its all-time high of 54,066 and ended at a record peak of 53,793.

Bharti Airtel, the second valuable telecom player in the country, saw its market capitalisation soar by Rs 44,319.91 crore to Rs 9,74,810.11 crore.

The valuation of oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries (RIL) climbed by Rs 19,384.07 crore to an overall tally of Rs 20,11,544.68 crore.

Hindustan Unilever's valuation gained Rs 10,725.88 crore to Rs 7,00,084.21 crore and that of ITC went up by Rs 1,375.6 crore to Rs 6,43,907.42 crore.

However, the m-cap of the country’s largest IT company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) slumped Rs 85,730.59 crore to Rs 15,50,459.04 crore. The valuation of another IT bellwether Infosys tumbled Rs 15,861.16 crore to Rs 7,91,438.39 crore.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the country’s largest public sector insurer, saw its m-cap tank by Rs 14,832.12 crore to Rs 6,39,172.64 crore, while the largest public sector lender, State Bank of India (SBI) recorded Rs 7,719.79 crore fall in m-cap to settle at Rs 6,97,815.41 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India, ITC and LIC.

Market cap of BSE-listed firms rose by Rs 6.24 lakh crore to a record peak of Rs 471.71 lakh crore on September 20 compared to Rs 465.47 lakh crore on September 19. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 26 ended in the green. M&M, ICICI Bank, JSW Steel, L&T and Bharti Airtel were the top gainers on Sensex, rising up to 5.57 percent.