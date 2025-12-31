Business Today
Solar Industries shares gain on Rs 1,746-crore order win, check details 

Solar Industries stock closed 1.93% higher at Rs 12,258 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1.10 lakh crore. 

Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Dec 31, 2025 4:29 PM IST
Net profit rose 19% to Rs 361.45 crore in the September 2025 quarter against Rs 303.78 crore in the year ago period.

Shares of Solar Industries ended nearly 2% higher on Wednesday after the defence firm said it won an order worth Rs 1746 crore. Solar Industries stock closed 1.93% higher at Rs 12,258 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1.10 lakh crore. 

"The company had earlier intimated to the stock exchanges about receipt of an order aggregating to INR 483 Crores received from Southeastern Coalfields Limited (SECL), Subsidiary Company of Coal India Limited on October 8, 2025. Consequent to the receipt of additional order of INR 1,746 Crores the total order value from Coal India Limited stands at INR 2,229 Crores," said Solar Industries.

Meanwhile, net profit rose 19% to Rs 361.45 crore in the September 2025 quarter against Rs 303.78 crore in the year ago period. Revenue climbed 21.35% to Rs 2082.22 crore in the last quarter against Rs 1,715.83 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) rose 22.5% to Rs 581.97 crore from Rs 475.22 crore in Q2 of the previous fiscal. EBITDA margin improved to 27.95% in Q2 from 27.70% in the previous year's Q2.

Solar Industries is an India-based manufacturer of industrial explosives for the mining and infrastructure sector. The company offers industrial explosives and defence products.   

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Dec 31, 2025 4:29 PM IST
