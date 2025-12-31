Bharat Forge shares in focus on Rs 1,662-crore order win, check details

Shares of Bharat Forge Limited are in news today after the firm said it has received a Rs 1,661.9 crore contract from the Ministry of Defence for the supply of 255,128 Close Quarter Battle (CQB) carbines to the Indian Army. The agreement, outlines that the order will be carried out within a five-year timeframe.

Bharat Forge stock ended 0.68% higher at Rs 1454.90 on BSE on Tuesday. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 69,557 crore.

Total 0.12 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.71 crore. The stock fell to a 52-week low of Rs 919.10 on April 7, 2025 and rose to a 52 week high of Rs 1470 on December 24, 2025.

The 5.56 x 45 mm CQB carbine is categorised as indigenously designed, developed, and manufactured (IDDM), resulting from a joint effort between the Armament Research & Development Establishment (ARDE), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), and Bharat Forge in Pune.

The company stated that the contract is in line with the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission, emphasising its commitment to supporting the Indian armed forces through indigenous technology and manufacturing. Commenting on the development, the company said the contract aligns with the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission, and reaffirmed that Bharat Forge and its wholly owned defence subsidiary, Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited, remain committed to equipping the Indian armed forces with advanced ‘Made in India’ defence equipment and platforms.

The collaboration reflects a broader government initiative to encourage domestic defence production and reduce reliance on imports.

The CQB carbine project, developed jointly by Bharat Forge and ARDE-DRDO, places emphasis on enhancing the Indian Army’s operational capabilities through advanced, locally produced equipment. The agreement under the IDDM category signifies a strategic move towards greater self-reliance in the defence sector, as Bharat Forge and its subsidiary focus on delivering technologically advanced products to meet national security requirements.

Bharat Forge is a global provider of safety and critical components and solutions to various sectors including automotive, railways, defence, construction and mining, aerospace, marine, and oil and gas. Its segments include Forgings, Defence, and Other.