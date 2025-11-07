Solara Active Pharma shares down 20% in 2025 so far; analysts divided on outlook

Shares of Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd were last seen trading 0.26 per cent lower at Rs 563.30 on BSE in Friday's trade. At this level, the stock has fallen 19.65 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

The recent weakness followed the company's Q2 FY26 results, where it reported a net loss of Rs 10.10 crore for the quarter ended September 2025, compared with a net profit of Rs 8.01 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations declined 9.63 per cent to Rs 313.54 crore from Rs 346.95 crore a year earlier.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Analysts remain divided on the stock's near-term trajectory. Some highlight a continuation of the downtrend, while one of them sees potential for a rebound if key resistance levels are crossed.

Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, said the Rs 500–480 zone has historically acted as a strong support area and may cushion further declines. "On the upside, a move above Rs 600–620 could trigger renewed positive momentum. Until such a breakout occurs, the stock is likely to trade within this range with a negative bias," he added.

Drumil Vithlani, Technical Analyst at Bonanza, maintained a bearish outlook, citing a consistent pattern of lower highs and lower lows. "The stock is trading below all major exponential moving averages, confirming a weak setup across timeframes. The next key weekly support is near Rs 440, and a close below this could accelerate the downside," he said.

Advertisement

However, AR Ramachandran, Independent Analyst at Tips2trades, offered a more optimistic view. "Solara Active Pharma appears bullish on daily charts, with strong support at Rs 502. A daily close above Rs 580 could pave the way for an upside target of Rs 665 in the near term," he noted.