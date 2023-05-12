South Indian Bank, YES Bank, Tata Steel shares see surge in volumes; Tata Motors, Infosys stocks see high turnovers

South Indian Bank, GTL Infra, Zomato, IRFC, YES Bank and Tata Steel were among stocks which led the volume chart on NSE in Friday's trade. HDFC Bank, Eicher Motors, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors and Infosys were among stocks seeing high turnovers, data compiled from the exchange suggested.

South Indian Bank shares surged 8.59 per cent to Rs 17.70 amid high volumes. Data showed 13,27,44,598 shares of the bank exchanging hands by 3.15 pm, 236 crore. Among the top 10 stocks in terms of volumes, only three were trading higher. Zomato shares were up half a per cent, with the stock seeing 6,67,87,575 shares exchanging hands by the fad end of the session. Shares of Ujjivan SFB climbed 4.79 per cent to Rs 30.65. A total of 2,77,77,812 Ujjivan SFB shares changed hands so far.

GTL Infra shares fell 5.56 per cent. This penny stock saw 8,33,91,892 shares changing hands so far. IRFC shares declined 0.9 per cent, YES Bank stock was down 0.6 per cent while Tata Steel shares dropped 1.57 per cent.

HDFC Bank led the turnover chart on NSE. The stock saw a turnover of Rs 1,822.91 crore as 1,09,64,419 shares changed hands on the counter. The scrip was up 0.83 per cent at Rs 1,666.85. Eicher Motors gained 6.83 per cent to Rs 3,638.05. The counter saw a turnover of Rs 1,248.43 crore. ICICI Bank (Rs 1,240 crore) and Larsen & Toubro (Rs 1,126 crore) were two other stocks seeing turnovers of over Rs 1,000 crore.

Infosys, Tata Motors, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries and Adani Enterprises witnessed turnovers in the Rs 700-Rs 1,000 crore range.

